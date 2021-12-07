December is the cold season, returns home, reunions with family and friends, and gifts. Here we are not going to discuss whether it is more of Santa Claus or Three Wise Men, but of invisible friend, a very popular game in which several people give each other gifts without knowing who is giving each one.





Apart from the mystery (how rare it is that it is not revealed before time), the grace is that a limit amount is usually set, and the lower it is, the greater the challenge. In this article we have made a selection of products with a price less than 20 euros which can be gift proposals if you can’t come up with an idea.

Secret friend gifts for less than 20 euros

Elago Classic pencil style 2nd generation Apple Pencil case





The elago Classic case (8.99 euros) for the second generation Apple Pencil is made of premium silicone to prevent scratches and damage to the device, as well as providing more ergonomics. It is available in seven different colors and fits the accessory perfectly. It allows charging by induction and is ideal for gifts, because it “converts” the stylus into a conventional pen.

Spigen Rugged Armor Case for AirPods 3





Apple’s new AirPods 3 wireless Bluetooth headphones can be protected with cases like Spigen’s Rugged Armor ($ 19.99). Includes a carabiner for easier portability, a small hole that exposes the LED indicator, solid double layer protection to avoid damage from drops and scratches.

Spigen Rugged Armor Protector for AirTag





The Apple AirTag Bluetooth locator is a good ally for forgetful people, but to get the most out of it, it must be accompanied by accessories such as key rings, such as the Spigen Rugged Armor protector (19.99 euros). It can be used as much as without the carabiner, the protector has matte finish with carbon fiber accent and doubles as a bottle opener.

Lightning Belkin Soundform Headphones





Give away the Belkin Soundform headphones with Lightning connector (12.99 euros) for iPhone and iPad. They are resistant to sweat, provide insulation against noise and they come with three silicone tips for a more personalized and comfortable fit. They have a multi-function button and cable management system.

Belkin Playa 68W Dual USB-C Wall Charger





This Belkin Playa charger (18.99 euros) has two USB-C PD connectors and can recharge a MacBook up to 60W in half in just 60 minutes. It has protection against surges and overloads, and its size is ideal to use it both at home and to take it on a trip.

Power Bank Belkin Playa 5K





With 5,000 mAh capacity, this external battery from Belkin (6.99 euros) has a 18W USB-C PD port and 12W USB-A port to be able to recharge two devices simultaneously. It comes with a USB-C cable and can charge an iPhone from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes.

64GB SanDisk Ultra Dual DriveType-C Flash Memory





For iPad or Mac with USB-C. The SanDisk Ultra Dual DriveType-C Flash memory ($ 12.99) has 64GB of storage and USB 3.1 connectivity. Data transmission speed is up to 150MB / s. It has a retractable design that hides a conventional USB-A on the other side to transfer files between devices faster and easier.

Meross “smart” plug





Control of household appliances from the iPhone or Siri with the meross “smart” plug (19.99 euros). Also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, this plug connects directly to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network (no hub required). Its functions include the schedule, timer and remote control.

Bluetooth 5.0 over-ear headphones





We end up with these headphones with a headband design and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity (19.99 euros). They have one autonomy of up to 42 hours per charge and fully recharges in 3.5 hours. They can also be used through the 3.5 mm jack connector and have touch control for music playback or increase / decrease the volume of music.

