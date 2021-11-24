The world of skincare And facial care can be a bit confusing at times due to the large number of products we have on the market: tonics, moisturizers, cleansers … Each one has a specific function and characteristics.

Today we want to focus specifically on the facial serums, which stand out for having a very high product concentrationa (greater than creams, for example). They have one light texture, usually with an aqueous base -although there are also some oils-, and there are them for all skin types.

The frequency of use will depend on us and our routine beauty. Today we have compiled some facial serums depending on the needs that each skin type may have:

First of all we have the L’Oréal Revitalift Filler, a serum whose star ingredient is hyaluronic acid. Of which it contains two types: macro hyaluronic acid (which retains 1000 times its weight in water and helps hydrate the skin) and micro hyaluronic acid (for help fill in wrinkles).

And this ingredient is known to help hydrate the skin and to keep it smooth, thus filling in wrinkles. They can use it all skin types, both fat and dry, and is designed to be included in our facial routine morning and night. Currently it is still reduced to the minimum price, by 20.90 euros 12.10 euros.

Also to fight against the signs of aging we have the serum of Sesderma C-VIT. A product designed both for reduce existing wrinkles to prevent the appearance of them, according to the brand. The key is in its ingredients, among which the azelaic acid, the azeloglycine and the vitamin C.

In addition, Sesderma states, it also helps hydrate and illuminate the skin of the face. It is indicated for all skin types and its use is recommended twice a day, in the morning and at night. 39.95 euros 24.85 euros.

To fight stains





If we talk about facial serums to combat blemishes we cannot stop talking about Garnier Anti-Spot Serum, a product that is sweeping among Asian women. It is a bomb (in the best sense of the word) with three star ingredients: vitamin C, niacinamide, and salicylic acid.

With this combo, the brand claims, Helps to visibly reduce dark spots and achieve a brighter face. With results, according to Garnier, of up to 43% less staining after eight weeks of application. It is for daily use, in our morning and night routine. 12.95 euros 8.99 euros.

To fight against stains we also have this serum of Florence, one of the best seller beauty on Amazon. Its composition includes the vitamin C (which helps reduce dark spots and sun damage on the skin), the Vitamin E (which helps to hydrate and regenerate the skin) and hyaluronic acid (which helps hydrate and fight wrinkles).

It is a product oriented, therefore, to fight against skin blemishes as well as the symptoms of skin aging. It is designed to be used twice a day, in the morning and at night, and its formula is vegan and with 98% organic natural ingredients. 12.95 euros.





And as the last product to fight stains we have the Cellular Luminous by Nivea, a serum specifically formulated to combat them. Both sun spots and hormonal ones or the fruit of age. Among its ingredients stand out above all the hyaluronic acid and the Vitamin E.

This serum, claims the brand, acts directly on existing pigmentation to lighten stains and reduce their size, balancing the production of new melanin to prevent more from appearing. Helping balance skin tone. It is indicated for all skin types. 21.99 euros 14.78 euros.

Cellular Luminous 630 Anti-Dark Spot Serum

For the granites





If in addition to spots we have pimples on the face one of our recommendations is the TOnti-blemish solutions by Clinique. A serum designed for adult skin, with fine lines and wrinkles, and tendency to pimples and blemishes.

Since it helps to smooth the skin while fighting against the appearance of pimples, keeping excess sebum at bay. It has a light texture, without oils, thanks to the fact that its first ingredient is water. 54 euros.

For a hydration boost





All skins need to be hydrated – yes, also greases – throughout the year, but in winter this hydration is more necessary than ever due to the cold, which dries out the skin. And the serum Neutrogena Hydro Boost It is the perfect hydration kick for our skin.

A serum whose ingredients include the hyaluronic acid (which helps hydrate the skin), the trehalose (which helps retain hydration) and Vitamin E (which helps to strengthen and protect the skin barrier). A formula that, the brand promises, is easily absorbed and even helps to reduce fine lines. 25.90 euros 9.10 euros.

Also to hydrate our face we have the Vinosource Hydra Serum by Caudalíe, a product that seeks to reestablish the water balance of the skin, according to the brand itself. 97% of its ingredients are of natural origin, among which stand out the hyaluronic acid to help hydrate the skin and organic grape water (with moisturizing, antioxidant, soothing and prebiotic action).

It is recommended for all skin types, both dry and combination, and has a light aroma, with hints of mandarin flowers, lemon tree leaves, cucumber water and fresh mint. The brand claims that its texture is ultralight, which allows it to be quickly absorbed. 26.07 euros 16.45 euros.

To illuminate the face





If, while moisturizing the skin, we want to achieve a luminous finish, the serum Immortelle Reset by L’Occitane is perfect for it. It is a product designed exclusively for use at night, but suitable for all skin types.

The key to this serum? Your excerpt from Always alive, which according to the brand helps relieve redness and tightness of the skin. Thus achieving a more luminous and radiant face even from the first application, L’Occitane promises. 58.99 euros.





