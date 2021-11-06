“This united front responds to the numerous crises that the country is experiencing” to “nullify the dire effects of Abiy Ahmed’s power on the peoples of Ethiopia and elsewhere,” these organizations said in a statement.

They also consider it “necessary” to “join forces towards a transition” in Ethiopia.

“If they are really serious, it could be a real problem” for Abiy Ahmed, a diplomat told AFP. “But I don’t know the majority (of the groups), I don’t know how many people they have or what resources,” he said.

The war against TPLF rebels in the north of the country broke out a year ago when the federal government sent the army to remove dissident authorities in response to alleged attacks on federal military bases.

Abiy Ahmed proclaimed his victory at the end of November 2020, but since June this year the conflict has completely changed its course.

The Tigray rebels have advanced beyond their region and on Wednesday claimed to have taken the town of Kemissie in neighboring Amhara region, 325 kilometers from Addis Ababa.

Abiy Ahmed Prime Minister of Ethiopia receives 2019 Nobel Peace Prize

The government of Abiy Ahmed denies the conquests of the rebels and said Thursday that it would not back down in this “existential war”.

Both sides turned a deaf ear to requests from the United States and the international community to establish a ceasefire and begin negotiations.