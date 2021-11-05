The polar cold reaches Spain (and possibly the snow too). It seems incredible that just a few weeks ago we were in suspenders and that now we are thinking about how to deal with low temperatures in the best way. Many of us would spend days under the duvet, but life goes on, so we have to opt for winter clothes that bet on fabrics such as wool, “hair” or thick knit.

From today until November 7, H&M offers “member days”, in which they reduce all their garments by 15%. Becoming a member is free on their website and the process is very simple, in addition there are always active offers for members and you can add points that are exchanged for discounts and other advantages. We take advantage of the discounts of these days to add to our wardrobe various garments with which to survive the cold with a lot (a lot) of style.

A down jacket





Obligatory stop: the down jackets. This white model (which is also in black and khaki) has raised collar with chin guard and a practical hidden elastic drawstring at the hem. The length is up to the knee, so it protects the whole body well. 79.99 euros, 67.99 euros.

Nylon jacket with hood, stand-up collar with chin protection and practical two-way zip.

A fur coat





You may not be a fan of puffer jackets, but you love the “huggableness” of fur coats. This black model in synthetic hair it is very soft and has the notch lapels, the concealed snap closure and several pockets. A basic that we rescue every closet. 129 euros , 109.65 euros.

Soft faux fur coat with notch lapels, concealed snap closure and discreet side pockets.

A knitted sweater with a high neck





Knitted sweaters are the garments that we use the most during autumn-winter and this zip-up turtleneck design is a classic. It is made in soft rib knit with wool in the weft and combines with jeans and pants of all colors. 39.99 euros , 33.99 euros.

Ribbed knit sweater with half zip

A jacquard knit sweater





Within the world of knitted sweaters we are devoted to jacquard designs. This eighties airs model brings a touch of color to your look and it’s great to wear in XXL version with some thermal leggings underneath. 39.99 euros , 33.99 euros.

Oversized sweater in soft jacquard knit with wool in the weft.

High neck knit dress





Although the temperatures are polar we do not have to put aside the dresses. Yes indeed, better to opt for warm and long versions below the knees. In addition, the final finish is a high collar. This model is made in soft rib knit with wool in the weft. 39.99 euros , 33.99 euros.

Long-sleeved dress in soft rib knit with wool in the weft.

Paisley-blend ribbed joggers





Knitted pants are the most comfortable and popular. This rib knit design from soft cashmere and wool blend is high waisted and it would look great with a white knit sweater. 99 euros , 84.15 euros.

Ribbed cashmere-blend joggers

A turtleneck sleeveless sweater





We stop with an ideal garment to play layering. Specifically, we are talking about a sleeveless sweater in a soft rib knit with wool in the weft. A model with a high neck and side slits at the hem that we can show off over a tight knit sweater. 24.99 euros , 21.24 euros.

Sleeveless sweater in soft rib knit with wool in the weft.

A wool knit poncho





Again, a garment to superimpose on others. This wool knit poncho can be placed on top of a good coat to ensure that the cold is not an insurmountable challenge. This design is available in camel and black. 59.99 euros , 50.99 euros.

Fine knit poncho in a soft cashmere and wool blend with open sides and ribbed trim.

Some fur-lined boots





We close this list with some faux suede boots with plush details, laces at the front and loop at the back. The lining and insoles are plush and the sole is ribbed. 39.99 euros , 33.99 euros.

Synthetic suede boots with plush sections, laces at the front and loop at the back.

