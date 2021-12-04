A few days after winter officially begins, the temperatures have already dropped and we have started to enjoy the snow. It is time to unfold warm blankets and textiles at home and in particular in the bedroom to gain comfort and at the same time decorate and create a pleasant atmosphere at this time of year.

We’ve put together a selection of some of the warmest, best-rated, and best-selling blankets on Amazon of different fabrics and colors to choose from. We start with a microfiber blanket, light and reversible from Familybox, in light gray, for 23.99 euros.

Familybox Flannel Sofa Blankets, Light Blankets Extra Soft Microfibre Reversible Bed Blankets (Light Gray, 150 × 200cm)

From Amazon Basics, We can find a soft plush blanket in ivory for only 14.49 euros.





Amazon Basics – Blanket, made of soft plush – 127 x 152 cm – ivory

A electric blanket for large bed by Bedsure, with six temperature settings, in navy blue, is priced at 62.99 euros.





Bedsure Electric Blanket Large Bed – Electric Blanket Sofa Individual Flannel 180×130 cm with 6 Temperature Settings, Heated Thermal Blanket Double Heat with Automatic Shutdown, Navy Blue

A multipurpose bedspread, plaid type to cover the bed, in gray we find it for 12.99 euros.





Dalina Textil SL – Multipurpose sofa quilt, Foulard blanket, Plaid for bed, Bed cover, Jarapas, Practical and soft comfort, Polyester cotton with gray frame embroidery

Other soft microfiber blanket for the bed in dark gray, there is one for 25.99 euros.





EHEYCIGA Sofa Blanket Dark Gray Sofa Blankets 130×165 cm Soft Microfiber Cozy Luxury Blanket for Bed

A flannel bed blanket, available in various sizes and colors, available from 11.49 euros.





Foren Tex Flannel Blanket for Sofa and Bed (S-3099) 300GMS Lint Free Does Not Loose Hair Soft and Warm Touch Various Sizes and Colors (130x150cm)

A fur blanket for bed, double-sided and in beige, it costs 27.99 euros.





Hansleep Winter Bed Fur Blanket, Sofa Blanket with Faux Fur, PV 380GSM Plush and 260GSM Double-Sided Sherpa Flannel Super Soft and Warm Blanket Lining 130x165cm Beige

A reversible microfiber blanket and with a blue fleece lining we can find it for 26.99 euros.





RATEL Royal Blue Lambswool Blanket 150x200cm, Reversible Microfiber Blanket for Bed and Sofa-Thick Warm and Fluffy Fleece Blanket, Easy to Care

And we close with a warm microfiber blanket In brown we find it for 15.99 euros.





YOOFOSS Microfiber Blanket 150×200 cm Blankets for Sofas Bed Blanket Bedspread or Living Blanket Travel Comfortable Warm for All Seasons brown

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

In Decoesfera | Before and after: a bedroom with contrasting textures and patterns, full of light