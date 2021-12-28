Dec 27, 2021 at 6:17 PM CET

EFE

The Ertzaintza has arrested nine people for the death of the young man of Nicaraguan origin Misael Centeno, whose body was found in the river Carranza on November 30, the Basque police reported.

The body was found in the Cantabrian town of Ramales, bordering the Biscay of Carranza, the town where the victim lived.

The case is under the secret of the summary decreed by the Balmaseda court (Bizkaia) and the investigation continues.

The young man was 31 years old and came to the Basque Country two years ago from Nicaragua, where he had a son, to work on a cattle farm in this Biscayan municipality.

Misael Centeno disappeared at dawn on Saturday, November 27 to Sunday 28, the day his family reported the disappearance to the Ertzaintza and began their search.

Tuesday afternoon November 30, his body was located by a citizen in the Carranza River as it passes through the Riancho neighborhood, in the Cantabrian municipality of Ramales de la Victoria, adjacent to Carranza.

After his disappearance, the family reported that Misael Centeno had gotten into an altercation in a Carranza bar after the young man, who had been drinking, took someone else’s glass.

The Ertzaintza carried out several searches this morning in Carranza and, according to El Correo, the detainees are residents of the municipality, the largest in Bizkaia and with a dispersed population in a rural setting.