On On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the Nínawa Daher Foundation brings more hopes of autonomy and accessibility to blind and partially sighted people.

For several years, the Foundation has been promoting a series of actions with effort and dedication. In 2015, the foundation created the project Blind Art From which they carry out multiple actions of inclusion, integration and accessibility in the field of art, museums, tourist spaces, educational and sports institutions with a special focus on creating awareness regarding the need for inclusion and integration. of spaces for people with a disability, thus granting those instruments that allow everyone to have the same opportunities.

Art for the Blind is focused in 3D reproductions and the preparation of haptic planes aimed at blind and visually impaired people in order to function autonomously in space and to be able to recognize the reproductions by touch, providing the same opportunities for autonomy and independence in the management of space for blind people.

These plans are totally inclusive and integrative since they do not require another plan in the place since they meet the conditions required by blind people, people with visual impairment and those without disabilities.

As referred to Infobae Lic. Alicia Daher, who chairs the Foundation, “It is a moral obligation of all as responsible citizens to collaborate so that the social body of our country has the same opportunities whatever their needs.”

Among the activities with which the Nínawa Daher Foundation has contributed to the accessibility of museums, the 9 Haptic planes corresponding to the complete building of the Museum of Modern Art of Buenos Aires, the 3D reproductions of three works, Bio Cosmos and Intromisión Cósmica by Emilio Renart and Untitled, by Elba Bairon, belonging to the heritage of the same museum, to be exhibited in an educational space, together with the original works, in an action unpublished until now in the the inclusive art world and the accessible museum in our country.

On the other hand, the Foundation contributed to National museum of fine arts, the Audio Guides that allow the journey of 13 works of its heritage so that blind or visually impaired people can hear the recognition of the works through the audio descriptions.

Regarding the MALBA (Museum of Latin American Art of Buenos Aires) collaborated with 3D reproductions of works of art from its heritage and I jointly carry out educational tours and workshops of multisensory experiences.

In relation to tourist spaces after the signing of a collaboration agreement with the Tourism Board of the City of Buenos Aires, The Foundation Ninawa Daher provided the haptic planes of Recoleta, Palermo, Puerto Madero and the former City Museum, now called Museum of Buenos Aires, Tourist Welcome Center and jointly carried out training and awareness workshops.

Considering that when starting the Art for the Blind project in 2015, the most important obstacle encountered by the Nínawa Daher Foundation in the field of education, art, sports and tourism, was the awareness of the need to improve accessibility, inclusion and integration as a priority, conducted and carries out training activities, awareness workshops for teachers and human resources in general, bringing inclusive technologies to these spaces and supporting meetings and workshops that promote inclusion.

The Foundation is always close to the institutions that have historically been working in this area, such as the Asociación de Ayuda al Ciego (ASAC) to evaluate the relevance of the contributions and their effectiveness, and supports activities that promote the inclusive museum such as the that the Museum of Modern Art of Buenos Aires It will be held on December 4 and 5 in commemoration of this day.

On Sunday 5 at 4 p.m. through a tour of the works reproduced in 3D contributed by the Nínawa Daher Foundation that are exhibited together with the original works, blind people will be able to access a very enriching tactile experience.

“It is a great joy for us to see multiple calls played in almost all spaces to commemorate this important date of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities”Daher said.

And he added: “It is also a great joy for us that the legacy of Ninawa Daher now has a presence in education, art, sports and tourism through a work of more than 6 years in the field of disability as inspiration model to build content and actions in values ​​for others. For Nínawa and therefore for us, indifference to the other and their needs is not an option. The culture of the encounter, being fraternally supportive and the inspiration to recognize the other and their needs are fundamental values ​​of the legacy of Nínawa Daher that characterized her convictions that she passionately defended in the media and that we try to continue ”.

Several inclusive projects accompany these activities such as the launch of the Audio Book Short Stories for Big Hearts, written by Ninawa and published by Editorial Planeta with 10 stories in the voice of Gladys Benítez and a foreword by Lucia Galvez that have in common focusing on fraternity, the common good, love, family, traditions and good examples.

As a contribution to inclusive education they have carried out reproductions of heroes such as San Martín and Sarmiento, emblematic monuments and outstanding athletes such as Maradona and Messi.

Art for the Blind, Seeds of Hope, Educate for Hope and the promotion of inclusive Sports from an early age as a Healthy Living Factor, are other projects in which the Foundation is working.

This year, continuing with the legacy of respect for the Christian Faith, the foundation approached churches and sanctuaries to provide accessibility to them.

The last delivery was the Haptic Plan of the Sanctuary of the Virgin of the Rosary of San Nicolás in the Province of Buenos Aires collaborating with the accessibility of the same and soon the Haptic Plan of the Basilica of Lujan. The plastic artist Karina El Assem, accompanies this innovative challenge being the Curator of the Project “Art for the Blind” started in 2015 by the Ninawa Daher Foundation

Inclusive sport

Ángel Deldo (Capitan) and Maxi Espinillo (Tournament Goalscorer) from Los Murcielagos receive the 3D printed bust of Maradona presented by the NInawa Daher Foundation at the awards

Regarding the inclusive sport during the Tokyo Paralympic Games collaborated supporting Lic. German Mattar Director of Kicking Limits, the only Argentine media present in Tokyo, with the journalistic coverage and the diffusion of the athletes who competed to give visibility to them trying to help sponsors and brands accept a little more help “Paralympic athletes, even if they are not so flashy”

The Nínawa Daher Foundation, in TOKYO delivered to the Bats a bust of MARADONA reproduced in 3D when they won second place in the competition, thus giving a public message about the need for inclusion and accessibility in the face of the joy of blind athletes at being able to recognize Maradona by touching the reproduction.

About the Ninawa Daher Foundation: For a Dignified Life

The Nínawa Daher Foundation, was created in memory of Ninawa Daher as a tribute to the passion for solidarity that moved her professional life as a journalist and as a human being, to ensure the continuity of the values ​​and awareness of social responsibility that characterized her.

Its institutional objectives are those that promote the common good, promote education, sports and improve the quality of life of people by spreading their legacy and setting an example in young people in respect for values, for the family and for the moral, physical and spiritual integrity of people.

Nínawa Daher, lawyer and journalist, left a legacy linked to ethics and solidarity, in her work as a communicator that continues to this day.

Nínawa Daher, Lawyer and journalist, she worked as a host and specialist in international news for public television and C5N. He died in a traffic accident on January 9, 2011 at the age of 31.

I leave a legacy linked to the ethics and solidarity, in your work as communicator that continues in force even today. With firm convictions regarding the value of education, family, Christian faith and respect for the rights of children and people with disabilities, he stood out for defending these Values ​​in his profession and throughout his life. With his death, his family decided to create a Foundation that bears his name in order to continue this legacy.

The Nínawa Daher Foundation – Por una Vida Digna, was created in memory of the journalist Ninawa Daher, as a continuation of her legacy and to support education, sports and inclusion with ethics, values ​​and Solidarity. On Instagram: @fundacionninawadaher, Twiter @fundninawadaher, Facebook @ fundacionninawadaher.

