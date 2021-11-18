Nov 18, 2021 at 3:44 PM CET

Without rest after premiering the 2021-22 season in Tomaszów Mazowiecki, lowering the Spanish record of 500 meters, this weekend continues the adventure of Nil Llop with a new World Cup in Stavanger (Norway).

The 19-year-old speed skater competes in the second of four events that will score for the ISU ranking and will serve as a qualifier for the 2022 Winter Olympics; for now, part 33rd with 16 points. In Stavanger, Nil will continue with the objective of continuing to reduce his times and take steps forward in his development on the ice.

Llop He will compete this weekend in three Division B events: one of 1000 meters (Friday 19), and two of 500 meters (Saturday 20 and Sunday 21).