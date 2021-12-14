Nike has bought RTFKT Studios and is beginning to move towards leveraging NFTs to sell clothing in the metaverse.

In recent months we have seen some news that have triggered the plans of large companies in the technology sector. From 2021 there will be many words left, but surely NTF and metaverse will be two and big brands like Nike are preparing not to waste this possible new market.

As reported in The Verge, Nike has announced the acquisition of RTFKT Studios, a company that in its own words “leverages cutting-edge innovation to deliver next-gen collectibles that fuse culture and games“And they do it with the NFTs that have already allowed them to earn a lot of money.

RTFKT has confirmed this news through its Twitter account with a video that serves to get an idea about what the project is and part of the approach.

The company claims that in February they raised more than 3.1 million dollars thanks to the sale of 600 pairs of virtual NFT shoes… in six minutes. When we started talking about NFTs and we hardly knew what they were, they were already making huge profits.

Among the plans they have is selling your designs in the metaverse to wear digital avatars, possibly one of the aspects that might have interested Nike the most. In RTFKT they have been working with this objective for some time and one of the points that they have outlined the most is the one that designs can be shown to be legitimate, that nobody will copy them to the owners.

Still it is not known how much the acquisition cost Nike of this company that was founded in January of last year, but surely it will not have come cheap.

The sportswear giant does not want to waste time and still does not know what the future of NFTs or if the metaverse will be a reality, at least as it currently stands, you are already investing right now. Surely we’ll see more of the style moves shortly.