Nike launches new League of Legends shoes

The world of tennis and that of video games is increasingly united. Companies like PUMA and Adidas have created fantastic sneakers inspired by Animal Crossing and more series. However, none of the previously created models are on par with Nike’s new work in collaboration with League of Legends.

On this occasion, Nike has announced a new series of tennis for the professional players of League of Legends. These sneakers have a black exterior with small white details, as well as a red interior., and only the LPL logo. Nothing fancy, but the design is elegant.

Unfortunately, you will most likely never own these sneakers. Not only did Nike create these models specifically for professional soccer players League of Legends, but at the moment there are no plans for a release to the general public. However, this is not a guarantee.

During the world championship of this MOBA last year, Nike did put on sale a series of products inspired by this event, so the same could happen this time. In related topics, Adidas has announced special sneakers for the Xbox anniversary. Similarly, here you can see the new Dragon Ball sneakers.

Via: Kotaku