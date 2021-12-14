The sportswear manufacturer Nike has announced the acquisition of the virtual sneaker and collectibles brand RTFKT. With this association, Nike becomes the largest US manufacturer of sports products to join the metaverse space.

A Cointelegraph report from Nov. 2 highlighted Nike’s application for applications to patent the words – name, swoosh logo and just do it – for use online and in virtual worlds online. “The application was accompanied by two new job offers for virtual material designers , which indicates the intention of the company to enter the metaverse.

But nevertheless, The new acquisition of RTFKT confirms Nike’s interest in entering the metaverse ecosystem:

RTFKT is now a part of the NIKE, Inc. family. ‍ pic.twitter.com/5egNk9d8wA – RTFKT Studios (@RTFKTstudios) December 13, 2021

According to Nike, the acquisition of RTFKT will help the company “deliver next-generation collectibles that fuse culture and play.” John Donahoe, the president and CEO of Nike believes the move helps accelerate Nike’s digital transformation efforts:

“Our plan is to invest in the RTFKT brand, serve and grow its innovative and creative community, and expand Nike’s digital footprint and capabilities.”

Supporting this vision, RTFKT co-founder Benoit Pagotto said “we are excited to grow our brand that was fully formed in the metaverse.”

On the other side of the world, the German sportswear manufacturer Adidas announced its entry into the metaverse after partnering with non-fungible token (NFT) companies such as Bored Ape Yacht Club, gmoney NFT, and PUNKS Comic.

Today we leap Into The Metaverse with @BoredApeYC, @gmoneyNFT & @punkscomic. It’s time to enter a world of limitless possibilities.https: //t.co/LmgtrRn20c pic.twitter.com/40kU8tayrS – adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) December 2, 2021

As Cointelegraph noted, an Adidas mobile app article read:

“The Metaverse is the place where anyone can express their most original ideas and be their most authentic self, in whatever form they can take. And thanks to blockchain [y a los NFT], those pioneers can own a part of what they create. “

Facebook, which also recently rebranded to Meta, has welcomed the entry of Adidas as it has saying: “We are looking forward to seeing Adidas in the metaverse.”

