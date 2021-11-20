Roblox and Nike team up to create Nikeland, a metaverse of the sports brand in the sandbox.You can do whatever you want! Every detail in this note.

More and more games that allow us to do what we want within their maps, generally those sandbox whose stronghold is not in history. Such is the case of Roblox than now next to Nike, it will let us enjoy practically having a life within the game.

It seems that so much freedom comes to the eyes of companies, who do not hesitate to create collaborations to promote their products. This time Nike was in charge of creating Nikeland, an official Roblox game devised by the sportswear company that dresses the Brazilian team, among others.

Indeed, after the launch of his PlayStation shoes with the basketball player Paul george, Nike prepares this new social space. It will be based at the Nike headquarters, where we can carry out multiple activities.

Nikeland will be free via Roblox for anyone who wants to play. There, in addition to running, swimming, participating in competitions and buying Nike items (virtual), we can also enjoy the classic mini-games such as: the ground is lava, Dodgeball, Tag and many more. On the other hand, and to better promote their products, every time a character wears Nike clothing, they can run faster or jump higher…. Marketing, you wouldn’t understand.

Nike’s idea is to create a metaverse similar to Facebook. However, being able to be in a game as permissive as Roblox, the characteristics would be different. While Facebook will seek a more social approach such as going to work meetings or doing other activities, the sports brand will try to achieve income thanks to the free will of Roblox.

This game is now available for both Pc as for mobile devices, and it has already exceeded one million visits in less than 24 hours.

