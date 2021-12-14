Nike he also wants to be part of the metaverse, and RTFKT, the company dedicated to the development of NFTs and the design of sneakers for the long-awaited virtual world, is going to be an important ally for the multinational led by John Donahoe. The American company has confirmed the purchase of this startup founded in 2020 with the aim of “offering next-generation collectibles that fuse culture and games”, as described it’s a statement.

The RTFKT design team therefore will become part of NIKE, Inc. Its mission will be to design footwear under the Nike, Jordan and Converse brand, so that in the future they can be purchased in the metaverse. “We are acquiring a highly talented team of creators with an authentic and connected brand. Our plan is to invest in the RTFKT brand, serve and grow its innovative and creative community, and expand Nike’s digital footprint and capabilities,” said John Donahoe. , head of the company.

RTFKT, already owned by Nike, is a really young design studio. It was founded in 2020, but from the beginning they managed to gain a foothold in the NFTs market by selling tokens of sneakers designed by themselves. In the spring, the company founded by Benoit Pagotto, Chris Le and Steven Vasilev, managed to raise up to $ 3.1 million for the sale of 621 pairs of footwear in NFT format. These were designed by Fewocius, an artist just 18 years old. The units, which at the moment cannot be used in any platform focused on the metaverse, were sold out in just 7 minutes, as confirmed by the company itself in a recent post.

Nike and other big companies also want to be in the metaverse

Nike, Jordan, Converse and RTFKT logos.

Nike’s acquisition of RTFKT is undoubtedly a great asset for accelerate the digital future of the American company. Meanwhile, in the present, the fashion for the metaverse and NFTs continues to boom. In part, due to the fever of some users for the purchase of these digital assets that in many cases make no sense. A clear example is the recent acquisition of a luxury yacht made for the virtual game ‘The Sandbox’. This token was sold for a whopping $ 650,000 (149 ethereums), and can only be used in-game.

Beyond Nike, companies like Gucci have also jumped on the NFT bandwagon with $ 12 million worth of sneakers. While content creators, like Willyrex, are also starting to sell their own line of non-fungible tokens. On the other hand, Facebook, Epic Games and other companies focused on the digital world, continue to develop their metaverse, which is based mainly on a virtual world where users can interact with each other, go to concerts or play with avatars and buy clothes. like those that Nike intends to design together with RTFKT.