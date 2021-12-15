Nike bought RTFKT, the design studio that specializes in creating virtual experiences using game engines, NFT, blockchain authentication, and augmented reality. Find out more in this note!

Nike bets on the metaverse and announced the purchase of RTFKT with the aim of promoting itself in the digital world and manufacturing NFTs of sneakers. It is a design studio that specializes in creating virtual products and experiences using NFT, blockchain authentication, augmented reality and game engines founded in early 2020.

The objective of Nike By buying the non-fungible token company (NFT), it is not only increasing its presence everywhere, including the metaverse, but also “offer next-gen collectibles that fuse culture and games“, As described in the statement of the acquisition. John donahoe, President and CEO of Nike, affirmed it is a new step for digital transformation and also “enables athletes and creators to serve at the intersection of sport, creativity, games and culture. In addition to growing its innovative and creative community and expanding Nike’s digital footprint and capabilities. ””.

On the other hand, the creators and directors of RTFKT, Benoit Pagotto, Chris Le and Steven Vasilev; who founded the company almost two years ago, confirmed about this union with Nike. Pagotto commented: “we are excited to grow our brand, which was fully formed in the metaverse. RTFKT now it is part of Nike, A new chapter begins, I can’t wait for 2022″. In addition, he added: “We are excited to benefit from the strength and expertise of Nike to build the communities we love.”.

RTFKT defines itself as a next-gen studio and collectibles for the metaverse. The company raised up to $ 3.1 million from the sale of 621 pairs of footwear in NFT format, designed by Fewocius.

RTFKT is now a part of the NIKE, Inc. family. 🌐👁‍🗨 pic.twitter.com/5egNk9d8wA – RTFKT Studios (@RTFKTstudios) December 13, 2021

Each time the metaverse is taking more shape. Many companies continue to join this virtual world and each one contributes its own so that users can interact with each other, participate in various activities and at the same time consume their products, in this case garments designed by Nike and RTFKT.

