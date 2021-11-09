Nike Air Force 1 Shadow: reasons we like them

The sneakers have become a must infallible to achieve a style cool at the same time comfortable. The term “sneakerhead” has entered the vocabulary of many to define those people obsessed with this shoe. Every season Nike triumphs with its new releases, and for a couple of years it has triumphed with its Air Force 1 Shadow design: the legendary Nike Air Force 1 design under a groundbreaking filter.

In Jared 11 Nike and Adidas shoes to stomp on this fall (which are also on sale)

They marry all possible styles

The strongest point of this chunky sole shoe is its versatility. It does not matter in what color (s) it is presented, because its presence is capable of blending in with any look and / or style. In this way, they can be combined with jeans, tracksuits or even minidresses, knowing that they will always combine perfectly.

window._JS_MODULES = window._JS_MODULES || {}; _JS_MODULES.instagram = true;

There are editions for all tastes and colors

They say that for tastes, colors, that is why the firm each season launches endless proposals in different color combinations. Some of them sell out after a few days, making them a real object of desire.

Nike Air Force 1 Shadow. RRP at Nike € 119.99

They are a renewed version of the classic Air Force 1

This model follows the lines of the legendary Air Force 1 model but is presented with groundbreaking details that make it a unique sports shoe. It comes with double the logos and an oversized midsole for a bold and innovative look.

window._JS_MODULES = window._JS_MODULES || {}; _JS_MODULES.instagram = true;

Nike Air Force 1 Shadow. RRP at Nike € 119.99

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Nike, Instagram @oliviabynature

(function () {window._JS_MODULES = window._JS_MODULES || {}; var headElement = document.getElementsByTagName (‘head’)[0]; if (_JS_MODULES.instagram) {var instagramScript = document.createElement (‘script’); instagramScript.src = “https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js”; instagramScript.async = true; instagramScript.defer = true; headElement.appendChild (instagramScript); }}) ();

–

The news

Nike Air Force 1 Shadow: reasons we like them

was originally published in

Jared

by Charlie.