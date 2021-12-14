Nigma Galaxy defeats Alliance at OGA Dota PIT

Today, and after a brief absence, Miracle has rejoined Nigma Galaxy, who managed to secure a 2-1 victory against Alliance for him OGA Dota Pit. Undoubtedly, this professional player had a strong influence with the team, and now they will have to face off against Team Liquid and Team Secret for your next games.

During the first game, Nigma Galaxy managed to get the victory after 52 minutes of play. Miracle stood out in this particular game because he scored a 14-kills and 16-assists using a Puck. In the next game, Alliance managed to equalize the score thanks to Supream, who stood out for having reached 16 kills with Queen of Pain.