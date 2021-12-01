Nightmare Alley: What will the new Guillermo del Toro film be like that does not include the typical monsters of his installments?

The Mexican director, Guillermo del Toro, it runs from the fantastic cinema and shows us in a second trailer Nightmare alley, a film based on the novel by William Lindsay Gresham. Find out more details in this note!

After winning two Oscars for best director and best film (Shape Of Water), Guillermo del Toro, hand in hand with the film studio Searchlight Pictures, brings us Nightmare alley. It is a film based on the novel with the same name of William Lindsay Gresham published in 1946, which had already been taken to the big screen in 1947 with Tyrone Power and Joan Blondell as protagonists. Now, we have a new trailer that gives us some more details about the film and shows us that del Toro has moved away, for now, from fantasy cinema.

Being directed by Guillermo del Toro many people who know his work might be expecting a film that is close to his typical fantasy style, but Nightmare alley It is not what we expect. It is not a horror movie nor does it have supernatural elements, but rather “it is based entirely on the real world. There is nothing fantastic. It’s a very different movie from my usual“, Explain del Toro in an interview with Vanity Fair.

This film brings a detour from fantastic cinema for the Mexican director, screenwriter, producer and novelist. The libretto was written together with Kim morgan, which took as a reference the original book and not the 1947 film. Nightmare alley, It is composed of: Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, David Strathairn and Mary Steenburgen.

The film will focus on Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper), an ambitious circus worker with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words. He joins the Dr. Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett), a psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than Carlisle.

In the beginning of the film we can see that Stanton Carlisle is an unskilled laborer who works in a traveling circus run by Clem Hoately (Willem Dafoe). This show contains quite disturbing and illegal subjects and, according to del Toro, “is really operating on the edge”. However, Carlisle, in his search for a better position, becomes a nightclub star. This happens thanks to a code that allows, with subtle tricks, to make wealthy people believe that it can read minds. This valuable tool was learned and stolen from Zeena (Toni Collette), who reads Tarot in the circus, and her husband Pete (David Strathairn).

Who accompanies Stanton to the nightclub and will give him a hand when it comes to fooling the audience is Molly (Rooney Mara), who also worked in the circus. Del toro explains that Molly is the moral balance of the movie: “he knows what is right and what is wrong. You know the difference ”.

When our protagonist begins to con at the club, Dr. Ritter tries to unmask him, but then she becomes involved in Carlisle’s deceptive maneuvers.

On the central theme of the film, Guillermo del Toro commented: “The circus is a place where you get scammed or cheated, but everyone knows they are doing it. The audience knows that it is a system and the actors know that they give people what they want: an escape, bright colors, life, a few laughs, and a place to not think about your daily life. So the exchange is fair”.

There is not much left to delve into this new film by a famous director, since Nightmare alley opens in theaters on December 2.

