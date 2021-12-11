@WLKYJulie

At least 50 people are feared to have died in Kentucky after night tornadoes hit the U.S. state, the governor said Andy beshear at a press conference early Saturday. “I’m afraid there are over 50 dead in Kentucky … probably closer to 70-100, it’s devastating“, He said.

Night tornadoes are twice as likely to cause death, as discovered by the National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), since they are difficult to predict, difficult to see and with a greater difficulty of answers because a large part of the population is asleep when they occur.

The governor stated that the Mayfield community was devastated. “It has been one of the hardest nights in Kentucky history”, He stressed.

Beshear described the tragedy as “most serious tornado event in state history“, While the authorities confirmed the collapse of several buildings in one of the most affected localities, the community of Mayfield, in southwestern Kentucky, according to local police officer Sarah Burgess in statements to the affiliate of the NBC, Lex18.

The director of the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management, Michael Dossett, came to witness a tornado that touched down for more than 250 kilometers across four states and has warned that the wave of tornadoes this weekend could be the largest in the last 45 years in the state.

News in development