MADRID, 11 (EUROPA PRESS)

The UAE’s national airline, Emirates Airlines, has announced the suspension of flight operations to Nigeria indefinitely in retaliation for a series of travel limitations between the two countries.

“With the recently imposed directive limiting Emirates Airlines to operate one flight per week to Nigeria via Abuja, it will suspend its flights between Nigeria and Dubai from 13 December 2021, until the authorities of the Emirates and Nigeria work on a solution to the ongoing problem “, according to the official statement collected late on Friday by the Nigerian newspaper ‘Premium Times’.

The airline announced the move in response to a restriction by the Nigerian government that limited its flights to the country to only once a week and denied the airline approval of winter time.

This decision by the Government of the African country was taken in response after accusing the Emirates of denying the only Nigerian carrier to Dubai, Airpeace, the three frequencies it requested, according to the director general of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Musa Nuhu.