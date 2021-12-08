Nifty Gateway is promoting a new procedure to reduce Ethereum gas rates by up to 70% within NFT negotiations.

This project is based on a custody system to allow wallet-to-wallet exchanges which will require much less gas than a peer-to-peer trade in other spaces.

The growth in gas prices has made Ethereum NFT sales too high for many users.

Recently the NFT marketplace, Nifty Gateway made a considerable change, as he decided to make a modification to his original approach to curated art drops, for become a collector of the Ethereum markets of non-fungible tokens.

However, according to a statement made to the medium Decrypt On the part of firm co-founders Duncan and Griffin Cock Foster, this change is only the basis of a broader perspective.

Nifty Gateway to reduce gas rates with new project

The consortium recently revealed that is pushing for a new procedure to reduce Ethereum gas fees by up to 70 percent within NFT negotiations.

For those who are not very clear, the cost of gas in Ethereum is the commission charged for each transaction made on its blockchain, a space in which most of the NFT commercial activity is carried out today. As demand from the NFT market grew exorbitantly this year, similarly gas rates have grown to the point of reaching new highs.

In fact, This accelerated growth in gas prices has made sales of Ethereum NFT too expensive for many users. Except of course for the largest ETH whales, which are constantly risking to recover their fees by changing their investments in NFT in the future.

Gas costs raise controversy

The growth of gas rates has been taken too seriously by a good number of users, who have expressed their opinion on it on platforms such as Twitter, where there have been heated discussions on the subject, because even long-time supporters term rethink the feasibility of the current leading NFT ecosystem.

“Current gas prices have become an extremely challenging topic for all Ethereum-based projects today.Duncan pointed out in the interview.If a user is currently spending $ 200 on an NFT and the gas fee to acquire it is $ 100, in most cases, said user will simply choose not to make said purchase “.

Custody system

In this regard, Nifty Gateway has a way to fix the problem in mind. Starting this 2022, the market will benefit from its prevailing custody system in order to contribute to wallet-to-wallet exchanges, same as nthey will need much less gas than a peer-to-peer trade in other spaces.

Basically we can say that it will be a hybrid model. This system has some of the essential chain steps in a wallet to wallet trading in the competitive market; OpenSea, for example, and manages them outside of the Ethereum blockchain, in order to reduce the total impact of the gas rate.

The twins and founding partners have noted that Total gas savings with their proposed model can be as high as 70 percent compared to its OpenSea market.

They also consider that the solution proposed by their company will be much more profitable for projects that contribute hundreds of dollars per NFT, unlike Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoPunks, which can reach exorbitant prices, and reduce the entry barrier.

“We really think that this solution proposed by our company will undoubtedly be a boon for the entire NFT ecosystem.Duncan stated, “In addition, it will help a good number of projects that today face high gas prices, with the aim of making everything more affordable for all participants in the ecosystem.“.

