Nier Reincarnation comes to mobile devices

As previously promised, Nier Reincarnation, the spinoff of the franchise for mobile devices is now available for download. Those users with device Android or iOS they can now enter the Play Store or App Store and get it.

Those players who enter the title starting today, and until September 7, will be able to participate in a crossover event with NieR: Automata and you can see the trailer for that event above. But what can you expect from this collaboration? Here we tell you.

– Exclusive Character – 2P, which originally appeared in YoRHA: Dark Apocalypse content on FINAL FANTASY XIV Online, will be exclusively available in the English / Korean version of NieR Re[in]carnation for a limited time. Players can attempt to summon her during the collaboration period.

– Collaborative Invocation of NieR: Automata – Fan favorite characters 2B, 9S and A2 are available to be summoned for a limited time. When performing a 10x Summon, players are guaranteed a 3-star or higher weapon.

– Event Login Bonus From Nier: Automata – Players can receive the exclusive weapon of the event “Emil Heads”, simply by logging in during the campaign period.

– Event missions – Players can earn Automata Medals by beating Collaborative Mission Battles, which they can redeem for exclusive event rewards during the campaign period. Players can unlock these missions by completing Chapter 2 of the main story.

