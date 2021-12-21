Aaron Sorkin he became one of Hollywood’s most reputable screenwriters long before he wanted to try his hand at directing. Two titles stand out with their own light in his writing career, the series ‘The West Wing of the White House’ and the film ‘The Social Network’, for which he was justly rewarded with an Oscar.

It was not until 2017 when he made his directorial debut with the estimable ‘Molly’s Game’, and he must have liked the experience, because three years later came the remarkable ‘The Chicago 7 Trial’. This December 21 is the turn of ‘Being the Ricardos’, the original Amazon Prime Video film in which the interpretations of Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem but where Sorkin wants to cover too much.

Lucille Ball’s crises

‘Being the Ricardos’ is a film in which Sorkin is committed to exploring a crisis situation. Well, it would be more appropriate to speak in the plural, since here several that took place at different times during the series’ stage are brought together with a purely dramatic effect. It is not uncommon for films based on real events to try to condense or mix situations, but here it is not clear to me that it is the right decision, since the intensity prevails over letting the conflicts that the protagonists face breathe.

On the one hand we have the accusation that Lucille ball He was a communist, something that at the time could end anyone’s career and threatens to destroy America’s No. 1 series. Also, she has become pregnant and we have to see how she deals with that in case the series can move on. Not forgetting the publication of an article accusing her husband of being unfaithful.





Sorkin uses all of them to bring an undeniable dynamism to the film even in scenes that are themselves quite relaxed. To give it an extra dose of credibility, it relies at specific times on the idea that we are actually witnessing a kind of mockumentary, an eye-catching concept at the beginning but which later turns out to be somewhat unnecessary.

And is that ‘Being the Ricardos’ wants to play that card at the same time that it bets for a structure more in the line of a biopic to use, even allowing himself to take several leaps into the past to deepen the relationship between his two protagonists and also how Ball could not fulfill his dream of becoming a great movie star.

Whoever takes a lot of space, the less he tightens up





Curiously, the film is more satisfying on that side, as it is personally where Sorkin is most inspired, which is certainly aided by the highly inspired performances of Kidman and Bardem. Leaving aside some improvable makeup detail, the transformation of both into Ball and Desi arnaz it’s total, both in terms of who they were intimately and professionally.

In fact, up to a little more space is needed for interactions between the two, but there is simply no time. Sorkin prefers to bet on a lively rhythm in which to jump from one concern to another to see how that tidal wave of emotions takes her protagonists to extreme situations, especially her, the true star of the show.

There it is worth noting that Sorkin never loses control and manages to give ‘Being the Ricardos’ an agile rhythm in which it is impossible to get bored. In addition, it is no longer that things always happen, it is that even when something important happens in the foreground there is another threat in the shadows that must be addressed. That controlled frenzy one might expect from a Sorkin movie where dialogue is especially important, but that is where the main problem of the film arises.





And is that the film investigates Lucille Ball as a person, star and wife, thus offering a broader portrait of the mythical actress, but everything that surrounds her does not quite reach the same entity. It simply does not allow time, thus reducing the impact of the different narrative arcs. In addition, Sorkin prefers narrative verve to really delving into nothing, paying more attention to the strength of the specific scenes than to the whole story around them.

That is partially offset by the fact that the film is so well written and the supporting actors do well. Plus, the behind-the-scenes portrait of the television world is so interesting that it doesn’t matter so much that you tiptoe through juicy subjects a bit. With what there is, it already serves to have at least our curiosity as soon as that world attracts us.

In short





‘Being the Ricardos’ is a good film in which the work of its two protagonists stands out. Around them there is also enough talent to do something great, but everything falls at least a notch below what it takes to shine, largely because Sorkin mixes too many things without giving them enough space to fully develop. There is nothing wrong with being ambitious, but sometimes you have to know where to put your limits.