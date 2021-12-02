They are preparing a new Dracula movie, which will be played by the legendary actor Nicolas Cage, something that will undoubtedly be shocking.

Universal Pictures and the director Chris McKay (Tomorrow’s War, Batman: The LEGO Movie) are already starting to prepare the movie Renfield which will star Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: First Generation, Memoirs of a Teenage Zombie). But they will also have Nicolas Cage like the mythical Dracula.

Ryan ridley wrote the script, which is based on an outline of the original story of Robert kirkman. Chris McKay will also produce alongside Samantha Nisenboim and the Skybound Entertainment film crew of Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst.

What will the movie be about?

In the original novel by Bram Stoker, RM Renfield to whom he will give life Nicholas Hoult was presented as one of the prisoners of the Dr. Seward before his backstory revealed that he was actually the attorney for Dracula and the predecessor of Jonathan Harker, role that he did Keanu reeves in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1992 masterpiece. Renfield maddened by the actions of the wicked Count DraculaThat is why he became his dedicated acolyte, since he believed that one day he would receive the gift of eternal life. It will be very interesting to know what you can offer Nicolas Cage to this character that has been played by so many great actors as Bela lugosi, Christopher lee, Claes bang, Gary oldman, Gerard butler or Luke evans.

Remember that Robert kirkman is responsible for The walking dead, Invincible and Outcast, so he knows all genres, but masters horror to perfection. Therefore, surely this version of Dracula from Nicolas Cage it will be spectacular. Do you want to see the movie? For now we do not have a release date, but hopefully they will give us more details of the production very soon.