Nicolas Cage He is one of the most fascinating actors in Hollywood and here we bring you a new proof of it, as we can already see the hilarious trailer from ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’, a movie in which he plays himself.

A most peculiar job

Cage has trouble finding work, which leads him to accept a most peculiar offer, since his biggest fan has offered one million dollars to go to his birthday party. Obviously, things will not take long to get complicated for the protagonist of the great ‘Face to face’ …

The other great protagonist of ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ is Pedro Pascal, who here plays the peculiar Cage fan who is currently filming the highly anticipated television adaptation of ‘The Last of Us’. The cast is completed with Neil Patrick Harris, Sharon Horgan, Tiffany Haddish, Lily Sheen, Jacob Scipio, Ike Barinholtz and Spanish actor Paco León.





Behind the movie we have the stranger Tom gormican, who in addition to directing it has also written the libretto together with Kevin Etten, television scriptwriter who has participated in titles such as ‘Scrubs’ or ‘Desperate Housewives’.

The April 22 It is the date chosen for its premiere in the United States, it is unknown for the moment when we will be able to see it in Spain.