You could be tempted to look at the combined times table of the WEC ‘rookie test’ and think that it is neither ‘rookie’, nor is it test. In the end, the only difference between this test session and the free practice sessions of any of the World Cup events is that Alpine # 36 has been faster than the two Toyota GR010 Hybrids, something difficult to see before the dominance of the hypercar prototypes of the Japanese firm. With everything, the protagonists of the day with the clock in hand have been Nico Lapierre, Mike Conway and Sébastien Buemi. I said, ‘usual suspects’ of the category.

However, behind the best time of Alpine # 36 at the hands of 1: 48.697 by Nico Lapierre or by the times of Mike Conway and Sébastien Buemi, one and three tenths behind the leader, there is a lot of fabric to cut. Among other things because Charles Milesi has left a very good feeling with the Toyota # 7. In fact, the ‘rookie’ finished seven tenths of the best time of Mike Conway, his particular ‘instructor’. In the media spotlight, Sébastien Ogier completed 84 laps and set a best time of 1: 50.647 in the # 8 Toyota, two seconds from the test reference record. The seven-time WRC champion ended the day satisfied with his work on the Toyota.

Porsche Motorsport is back in action after the controversial end of the season in LMGTE-Pro.

Sophia Flörsch was the fastest pilot in LMP2. Although she is not a rookie, the female has made her debut with Team WRT, a team that was proclaimed champion of the WEC silver category yesterday. Flörsch set a time of 1: 50.870 after completing no more and no less than 102 laps. Jazeman Jaafar finished in second place with the JOTA Sport Oreca # 28 to four tenths, although the Malaysian is not a ‘rookie’ to use. Sebastián Montoya finished behind both. During the day, Jamie Chadwick and Lilou Wadoux-Ducellier also rode with an LMP2., plus Ferdinand Habsburg.

As if it were a qualifying session, Kévin Estre has achieved his particular ‘pole’ in this ‘rookie test’ with the Porsche # 92. After achieving five of the six poles at stake during the season, the French Porsche driver has set the 1: 57.583 that has served as a reference among the GTEs. At just 52 thousandths Alessandro Pier Guidi finished. Leaving these two pilots aside, Simon Mann and Christoph Ulrich have ridden with the Ferrari # 52, while in a somewhat strange movement, Laurent Hörr has ridden with a Ferrari from AF Corse, but from LMGTE-Am.

An amateur category in which Andrew Watson has set the three best times with the three Aston Martins in the category, TF Sport’s # 33, AMR’s # 98 and D’Station Racing’s # 777. In addition to the presence of Laurent Hörr with the Ferrari # 54 and # 83 from AF Corse, It was also surprising to see Robert Kubica in the Ferrari # 60 of Iron LynxThe Pole is also the best ‘rookie’ in the category, no matter how much experience he may have at the wheel of an LMP2. Nor has Roman De Angelis had a bad role with the Aston Martin # 98, while Scott Huffaker, Dylan Murry and Valentin Hasse-Clot have completed an interesting day of work.