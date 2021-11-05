Almost as fast as it came the remote option of seeing Nico Hülkenberg in IndyCar (if there was any) seems to have evaporated, at least for now. This Wednesday it was two weeks since the unexpected announcement of McLaren SP, which supposedly responded to a request from the German driver to give him a test at Barber on October 25. That test day will be, for now, the total experience of the German pilot in a Dallara IR18, as he has been commissioned to confirm himself, for personal reasons

“A quick update on IndyCar,” starts the tweet in which Hülkenberg clarified his situation in the face of the American contest. “It was exciting to test the Indycar two weeks ago, and I am grateful to Arrow McLaren SP for the opportunity. Nevertheless, due to personal reasons, I have decided not to continue with it. I will keep you posted on my future plans. We continue ». It is unknown if these reasons have to do with his recent paternityAlthough Hülkenberg ruled out a few days ago that a move to the United States would pose a problem in that regard.

After a day at Barber that he shared with four other riders, three of them rookies, Hülkenberg signed the slowest time of the day, a 1: 07.454. More indicative was the fact that the fastest driver, David Malukas, was also making his IndyCar debut, and overcame to the German veteran in more than a second despite taking part with Dale Coyne Racing, a competitor inferior to McLaren SP in normal conditions like those of that day.

Although the American’s experience at the Indy Lights and on that track worked in his favor, and key aspects such as the use of push-to-pass or test programs were unknown, Hülkenberg was not entirely comfortable with crucial aspects of piloting the Dallara IR18, such as the lack of power steering, the anaerobic demands of the car and the temperatures inside the cabin, where the Aeroscreen has sometimes subjected drivers to extreme situations.

The team that responded to his request was satisfied in public, but such a strong statement, with the test still fresh, does not bode well for the future in IndyCar from a driver who will have numerous siren songs in the great rebirth of world resistance in 2023. For now, single-seater racing remains not on its apparent menu for next year, as McLaren SP will continue to deflate the margarita with potential occasional occupants of its third car next year.