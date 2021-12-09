Last October it premiered Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, a new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate style fighting game with great popularity on platforms like Steam. Being a brawler proposal, its cast of characters required to conquer the public and for this it has had characters from the best and most emblematic Nickelodeon series, such as SpongeBob, Ninja Turtles or Avatar: The Last Airbender. Following the game’s launch, a leak revealed a possible full roster of additional characters and now the first of them has been confirmed.

The IGN medium has been in charge of confirming and showing Garfield as Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’s First Bonus Fighter. Thus, the infamous Jim Davis cat who laps and eats lasagna every day, will join the fight against the rest of the Nickelodeon characters. Garfield has a wide variety of attacks, being able to throw cakes in the face of the speakers or place lasagna. The character will arrive in the game alongside his beloved Pooky teddy bear, which can be used as an attack. Likewise, with the launch of this Free DLC a new stage to the game that seems to be a dream world with pizza everywhere.

Garfield arrives immediately as free Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl DLC to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC, while Nintendo Switch players will have to wait until the end of this month to enjoy the cat as a fighter. That said, it should be mentioned that the developed Ludosity and Fair Play Labs are working on one more free additional character, which may be Shredder, the villain of The Ninja Turtles, whose model as Garfield was also leaked. Finally, the rest of the DLC will be paid, its price being unknown today.