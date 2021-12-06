The signings and movements do not stop happening in the series The Last of Us for HBO. The production has recently recorded several scenes where we have been able to see Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey on horseback, as happened in the Naughty Dog title.

While Anna Torv or Gabriel Luna have been one of the few secondary characters that have been seen on the set, now it’s time to confirm a new one. During an interview with The Guardian, actor Murray Bartlett revealed that Nick Offerman is one of the members of the series.

“It’s co-created by Craig Mazin, who made Chernobyl. The scripts he wrote blew my mind. It’s an epic show, but wonderfully human and intimate. We shot it in Calgary. Many of my scenes are with Nick Offerman. Acting with him was incredible, “explains Bartlett of the production.

The truth is that Murray Bartlett was already confirmed months ago as the person who will put a voice and a face to Frank, Bill’s partner in the first installment and that we never see alive. It is also unclear what Offerman’s role is in The Last of Us., although it seems that he will have some kind of bond with the two characters.

We have also been able to see the cordyceps fungus appear on the stages of Canada, the country where the series is being shot. Jackson, the great human settlement, already looks with details and winks from the two games in the saga.