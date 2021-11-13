Nick Fury's first look in Secret Invasion!

Secret Invasion is one of the most anticipated series from Marvel Studios and Nick Fury finally reappears in the first official image of the program

The Skrulls debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe within the Captain Marvel plot, but their presence has infiltrated over the years, something that we will see in the Secret Invasion series, of which we already have the first official image.

Through a special on Disney Plus, Marvel Studios revealed the first image of Samuel L. Jackson, who will reprise his role as Nick Fury in the series Secret Invasion.

Jackson will join Ben Mendelsohn who will reprise his role as Talos, the Skrull commander, in the adaptation of the story that Marvel published a decade ago, authored by Brian Michael Bendis.

In Secret Invasion, The Heroes of the Marvel Universe discovered that the Skrulls had begun to replace the heroes and infiltrated Earth not only through the government but also through the Avengers.

Through careful planning and surprise, the invading aliens almost managed to conquer the world permanently.

As they face paranoia, Earth’s mightiest heroes have to band together to fight an armada of Skrull ships carrying an army of super-charged alien warriors.

Secret Invasion features a cast consisting of Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, and Killian Scott

The Secret Invasion premiere will be no earlier than November 2022.

The Secret Invasion is on SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico

The alien race of conquerors known as the Skrulls has been infiltrating our world for decades. They have used their shape-shifting power in order to wind their way to the highest levels of government, the military… and even the superhero community. Is that five-star general who he appears to be? Is it Iron Man? Or is it the Skrulls?

Nobody knows! The Skrulls’ abilities defy all technological and mystical detection. Brother turns on brother and hero against hero as the Skrulls use their positions of power and the most impressive weapon of confusion to launch a massive offensive and conquer Earth! This has been going on for years in silence. But now, the full force of the Secret Invasion is upon us!

SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico bring you one of the Great Events that defined the history of La Casa de las Ideas: Secret Invasion, authored by Brian Michael Bendis and the lines of Leinil Yu, in an event that is a benchmark for La Casa Ideas.

