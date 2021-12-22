There are video games whose purpose is to offer a relaxing experience and the indie Nice days It is one of them; a family game with local multiplayer. Developed by Studio Somewhere, Bonito Days hit the Nintendo switch in October of this year, but he just released a new free DLC with 10 bonus levels, plus three drinks to chill out solo or racing with friends.

The Bonito Days Christmas update brings a small gift for its players, because Bonito Days now has 30 levels to lose ourselves in its nostalgic vibes and city-pop soundtrack. The Bonito Days gameplay makes you glide through the clear blue skies of a cel-shaded world, with 3D platforming levels where we use a kind of flying tadpole.

The new levels They are part of the Bonito Days progression system, with unlockable stages and customization options. Among these options are the new colors and patterns that were added to the game, which serve to color your flying fish; some customization options are holiday themed.

Bonito Days can be played alone, offering a relaxing experience, or in local splitscreen multiplayer for up to 4 players. The winter update also added a scoreboard, with which you can compare your results with your friends and with the Studio Somewhere team.

The Bonito Days winter update Not only does it include new content, it also applies gameplay enhancements such as the ability to control the camera with the right stick. Bonito Days is available on Nintendo Switch and was made by Studio Somewhere, an indie team made up of Cameron Shackleton and Adam Westerman. With a retro aesthetic and a city-pop inspired soundtrack, Bonito Days is a very relaxing game suitable for the whole family.