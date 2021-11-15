Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega in a file photo. EFE / Jorge Torres



The United States and the United Kingdom announced on Monday new sanctions against officials and institutions of the Daniel Ortega regime, in an apparent attempt to increase diplomatic pressure, following the reelection of the Sandinista leader at the polls this month.

The Treasury department imposed sanctions on the Public Ministry of Nicaragua already nine senior government officials, among them various mayors implicated in the “repression of human rights and fundamental freedoms” during the peaceful demonstrations in 2018.

Among the sanctioned figure the Minister of Energy and Mines, Salvador Mansell Castrillo; the Superintendent of Banks and Financial Institutions, Luis Angel Montenegro Espinoza; and the Vice Minister of Finance and Public Credit, Adrián Chavarría Montenegro.

The United States said that some of the officials targeted by the new sanctions “they were appointed to their government posts by Ortega and are key supporters of the regime and its anti-democratic policies “.

They also include various officials involved in a violent crackdown on mass protests against the Ortega regime in 2018 that more than 300 lives were claimed in the poorest country in Central America, the statement added.

“This action is aimed at those who are repressing Nicaraguans for exercising their human rights and fundamental freedoms”said the Treasury.

Later, The British Foreign Office announced travel bans and asset freezes for eight high-ranking Nicaraguan officials, including Murillo, the attorney general and the president of the Supreme Court.

“We are missing more than 280,” says the woman’s poster, referring to those killed by the brutal repression of the regime (AFP / Marvin RECINOS)

The United Kingdom explained that the measures were coordinated with the United States and Canada, and justified the inclusion of Murillo “because of his participation in the state-backed repression of demonstrations, the discrediting of independent journalists and the exclusion of opposition candidates from the elections”.

“The Ortega regime is denying the Nicaraguan people their fundamental human rights”Said the British Minister for Europe and America, Wendy Morton.

“The recent presidential elections were rigged and opposition politicians and peaceful protesters have been systematically imprisoned for political reasons,” he added.

And followed: “The UK will always be a fierce defender of freedom around the world and these sanctions will ensure that those responsible for attacks on democracy in Nicaragua face a real cost for their actions.”.

Washington, which had already imposed sanctions on Ortega, Murillo and several Nicaraguans in their inner circle for actions in the run-up to Sunday’s elections, had threatened new sanctions. since the November 7 elections, in which Ortega won after detain nearly 40 opposition figures, including seven aspiring presidential contenders.

The new sanctions from Washington and the United Kingdom come a few days after the OAS General Assembly passed a resolution declaring that the presidential elections in Nicaragua “were not free, fair or transparent and lack democratic legitimacy.”

The United States had warned that considered applying “concrete consequences” for the Ortega regime for “abandoning” democracy.

Friday’s resolution also said that Nicaragua ignored or rejected the recommendations that the OAS has made for a long time to “promote representative democracy and the protection of human rights ”. The document indicates that the Nicaraguan government has damaged the country’s democratic institutions, and called for the release of political prisoners.

