“The OAS has been designed as a diplomatic political forum that was born under the influence of the United States as an instrument of interference and intervention, and its action against Nicaragua has shown that this organization, which operates permanently in Washington, has the mission of facilitating the hegemony of the United States. .UU. With its interventionism on the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean “, according to the text of the complaint.

For Nicaragua, Moncada continued, this “is unacceptable, we reject it and we condemn it.”

He recalled that his country has repeatedly expressed its condemnation and rejection of the “interventionist actions” of the OAS and that Nicaragua “does not recognize ourselves as a colony of any power, and we claim national dignity and decorum, in legitimate defense of our independence, sovereignty and self-determination. “

The United States is prohibited from entering him, his wife and vice president Rosario Murillo and his ministers.

Managua maintains tense relations with Washington as a result of the convictions and sanctions against more than 30 Nicaraguan officials, for corruption and violation of human rights during the repression of protests against the Ortega government in 2018.

According to a recent report by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), the demonstrations left 355 dead, 1,614 detained, of which more than 150 remain in prison, and more than 103,000 exiles.

