“What Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, orchestrated today was a pantomime election that was neither free nor fair, and certainly not democratic,” Biden said in a statement distributed by the White House.

For his part, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, congratulated his Nicaraguan counterpart, Daniel Ortega, on his predictable victory in the elections held this Sunday with his main rivals in prison.

Before the official results were released, Maduro celebrated the “good level of popular participation in the elections” of the Central American country and sent “greetings to the great commander comrade President Daniel Ortega Saavedra, Rosario (Murillo) and all the people of Nicaragua.”

As part of the day, thousands of Nicaraguan exiles in Costa Rica protested this Sunday through the main streets of the capital against “fraud” and the electoral “circus” orchestrated by the president of that country.

The march in Costa Rica was the most massive on record, as Nicaraguans in Mexico, Canada, Spain, Panama, the Netherlands, Guatemala, among others, also took to the streets to demand free and transparent elections.

(With information from Efe and AFP)