Niantic, the company behind the Pokémon Go phenomenon, has launched a platform that allows you to easily develop applications to bring metaverses to real environments. Is named Lightship and it’s free.

Indeed, we are going to get sick of hearing about the metaverse, if we haven’t already. It is one of the fashionable ideas (along with the happy NFTs, of which precisely EA says that they will be an important part of video games in the future), although it is by no means new: it was Neal Stephenson who in 1992 wrote about this concept for the first time in his novel Snow crash.

What happens is that when a company with a brand as powerful globally as Facebook decides to change its name to Meta with the intention that all its gear fit with the metaverse that it aims to create, the rest of the world moves.

The metaverse according to Niantic

Returning to Niantic, what we have been able to read is that Lightship makes it possible for mobile applications to be able to identify whether the camera is focusing on the sky or the sea, for example, as well as map surfaces in real time and even place virtual objects behind real objects.

In other words, the type of metaverse that Niantic proposes has more to do with the real world and augmented reality than with purely virtual universes. It makes all the sense in the world knowing that Pokemon go it’s yours. What’s more, the company already has an update of Lightship for next year that includes a visual positioning system for augmented reality glasses.

That system applied to Pokemon goFor example, it would allow AR glasses to be able to know where a Snorlax is located in the real world at all times and show it integrated into the environment when entering our field of vision.

Niantic’s commitment to Lightship and the creation of their metaverse based on augmented reality seems quite solid if, in addition to the above, we take into account that they have announced a fund of 20 million dollars to fund startups that follow his vision and want to build AR applications.

The development kit Lightship, a platform that also integrates with Unity, is now available for free for developers, who will also be able to use the fundamentals of games like Ingress, Pokemon go and Pikmin Bloom to create their own.