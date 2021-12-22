As Electronic Arts has done recently with its different games, Niantic has signed up to show what numbers its star games have achieved, especially Pokémon GO. This has left us with a complete infographic of how your different titles have fared throughout 2021.

For example, something that the different jobs of the company share is the fact that one of the purposes is to walk from one place to another. In this sense it is indicated that they have been the most active Korean players with an average of 9.44 kilometers per person, followed by Taiwan and Brazil. Of course, residents of Spain have not been left behind at all, because we have placed in fifth place with 5.02 kilometers on average per user.





In a global group, all the countries have joined 6,930,000,000 kilometers walked. In addition, the average number of players who have walked more than five kilometers a day is just over two million, there is nothing.

Already going into more specific details for each title, Ingress is still a title that people dedicate their time to because 872 million resonators have been deployed, 354 billion XN have been recharged or walked to complete more than 2.9 million kinetic capsules.

In the case of the recently launched Pikmin Bloom we find that some 64 million flowers have been planted, 338 billion steps have been taken and during these journeys about 114 million Pikmin have grown. Some really impressive numbers if we consider that it was only published last month.

Talking about Pokemon go, more than 3.9 billion Eggs have been hatched, during Community Days have caught more than 10 billion Pokémon Players are also reported to have shared good times with their friends by opening more than 12 billion gifts. How will all of them fare in 2022?