The metaverse that Niantic devises is somewhat different from the concept that Mark Zuckerberg tries to promote from Meta. The company behind the hit mobile game Pokemon go bet on a hybrid that combines the virtual world with the real one. To promote this project, it has launched Lightship, an augmented reality application development platform.

Lightship has been in development since 2018 under the name Niantic Real World Platform. However, earlier this year, when the term “metaverse” was starting to ring around, the company renamed its platform to Lightship and began working to further enhance its capabilities to go beyond gaming.

“We are excited to open the vault of technology that powers our own games, so that developers, creators and brands globally can build inclusive experiences that push the limits of what is possible in augmented reality,” said John Hanke, founder and Niantic CEO in a the company blog

Credit: Niantic

Starting this week, developers will be able to access the development kit from Niantic for free to start building your apps for a “real metaverse”. Niantic says Lightship includes the tools and technologies that power the three main features of augmented reality. That is to say, real-time mapping, understanding and sharing.

One of Lightship’s strengths for the metaverse is Niantic’s depth layer. It automatically adapts to the camera of any Android or iOS device, from standard RGB sensors to the newest devices with LiDAR technology. The result? a dynamic 3D map that allows you to create realistic layers that take location and context into account.

But developers will find many more tools to build applications or games for the metaverse. At the moment, the focus is on the hardware possibilities of mobile devices, but for next year, Niantic plans to launch a “visual positioning system”, apparently for augmented reality glasses.

Niantic would be working with Qualcomm to develop augmented reality glasses. These could become an important axis in the vision of the real metaverse that Hanke talks about. Meta, for its part, is committed to a more inverse metaverse through virtual reality headsets. Microsoft is also betting on this world with its HoloLens and Mesh.