Coautue invested $ 300,000 in Niantic so that the company can develop its idea of ​​a “physical” metaverse. You have all the details in the note.

Much is said about metaverse, that virtual community space where we will be able to develop our life in the future. Yes OK Marck zuckerberg He has already warned that he is working on this project to transform our daily lives, the truth is that other companies are also working on the same idea. Such is the case of Niantic, developer of Pokemon go.

Just imagine the possibility of living in a reality like that of Ready Player One (and hopefully Zuckerberg is hiding a few million as well) makes you excited about the virtual future. However, Niantic departs from what is proposed by both Facebook as for Epic games and decided to go in search of his own metaverse.

According to the Niantic website, the company received an investment of Coatue of 300 million dollars, which led it to be valued at 9 billion of the North American currency. As announced in the post, the company will invest that money in new applications and current games, in addition to expanding Lightship. However, the maximum value you will use from this fund will be to develop your real world metaverse project with your augmented reality.

“We are building a future in which the real world overlaps with digital creations, entertainment and information, making it more magical, fun and informative.“, said John hanke, Founder and CEO of Niantic. “This will require a significant investment of talent, technology and imagination, and we are delighted that Coatue is on this journey with us.“.

Niantic’s goal is to create its metaverse, using its own database of physical locations. The points of interest of the poképaradas in Pokémon GO, added to photographic exploration data of each area. Undoubtedly, we already see the potential that Pokémon GO can have in this project, not only because of its location systems, but also with the diffusion as it was in the Ed Sheeran concert in the game.

“Niantic is building a platform for AR based on a 3D map of the world that we believe will play a critical role in the next transition in computing.”. Said Matt mazzeo, General Partner of Coatue. “We are excited to partner with Niantic because we see that this infrastructure supports a metaverse for the real world and helps drive the next evolution of the Internet.“.

Physical or virtual, the arrival of metaverses is inevitable. Which one you prefer is already very subjective, but the truth is that a new virtual world (or not so much) awaits us in the future.

Share it with whoever you want