Digital life and the metaverse are racing to take over everything, now it will be possible to earn cryptocurrencies by playing augmented reality games.

The developer of Pokémon Go, Niamtic, is developing FOLD AR in collaboration with the financial company Fold, the game, according to the creators, will be part of the metaverse.

Augmented reality and cryptocurrencies

According to Fold CEO Will Reeves, the game is run on the metaphor of “mining” Bitcoin, so instead of catching cute monsters, the core mechanic is finding cubes of binary code and tapping them like blocks of binary code. Minecraft until a prize is revealed.

The prizes include bitcoin in the satoshis denomination, a very small denomination that is currently worth less than a penny on the dollar.

Unlike Pokémon Go, FOLD AR is not within a world with virtual locations, on the contrary the game generates a block between 1 and 50 feet away from the player every 10 minutes reflecting the real bitcoin mining rate.

The team plans to develop new features by early 2022 that include a multiplayer geocaching system that will allow a player to hide bitcoins for their friends to find.

The game is full of cryptocurrencies and memes, with mechanics with names like “Diamond Hands.” But it’s supposed to appeal to crypto newcomers as well as existing fans: “This is a wonderful experience to share with people,” Reeves noted.

The game developed by Fold is part of a trend called “play to win” that gives players rewards in cryptocurrency instead of in-game currency.