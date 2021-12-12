NFTs win, DeFi loses, rest remain unchanged

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Released Its Long-awaited Guide on Virtual Assets, where standards are set that have the potential to reshape the cryptocurrency industry in the United States and around the world. The guide addresses one of the most important challenges for the cryptocurrency industry: Convincing regulators, legislators and the public that it does not facilitate money laundering.

The regulation particularly addresses the parts of the crypto industry that have recently caused significant regulatory uncertainty, such as decentralized finance (DeFi), stablecoins, and non-fungible tokens (NFT).. The guide largely follows the emerging approach of US regulators towards DeFi and stablecoins. On a positive note for the industry, the FATF is apparently less aggressive towards NFTs and arguably hints at the presumption that NFTs are not virtual assets. The guidance, however, opens the door for members to regulate NFTs if they are used for “investment purposes.” We hope this guidance will help the NFT rally that has been underway for most of 2021.

The definition of virtual asset service providers is expanded

The FATF is an intergovernmental organization whose purpose is to develop policies to combat money laundering and terrorist financing. Although the FATF cannot create binding laws or policies, its guidance exerts significant influence on anti-terrorist financing and money laundering (AML) laws., for its acronym in English) among its members. The United States Department of the Treasury is one of the government agencies that generally follows and enforces the standards based on the FATF guidance.

The long-awaited FATF briefing takes an “expansive approach” to broaden the definition of virtual asset service providers (VASP, for its acronym in English). This new definition includes exchanges between virtual assets and fiat currencies; exchanges between multiple forms of virtual assets; the transfer of digital assets; the custody and administration of virtual assets; and the participation and provision of financial services related to the offer and sale of a virtual asset.

Once an entity is labeled as a VASP, it must comply with the applicable requirements of the jurisdiction in which it does business., which generally includes implementing anti-money laundering (AML) and anti-terrorism programs, being licensed or registered with your local government, and being subject to supervision or oversight by that government.

On the other hand, the FATF defines virtual assets (VA, for its acronym in English) broadly:

A digital representation of value that can be traded or digitally transferred and that can be used for payment or investment purposes. “But excludes” digital representations of fiat currencies, securities, and other financial assets that are already covered elsewhere in the FATF Recommendations. “.

On the whole, the FATF definition of VA and VASP apparently extends AML, anti-terrorism, registration and monitoring requirements to most players in the cryptocurrency industry.

Impact on DeFi

The FATF guidance regarding DeFi protocols is not very clear. The FATF begins by stating:

“The DeFi application (that is, the software program) is not a VASP under the FATF standards, as the Standards do not apply to the underlying software or technology …”

The guide doesn’t stop there. In fact, the FATF explains below that the creators of the DeFi protocol, owners, operators or others who maintain control or sufficient influence over the DeFi protocol “may enter into the FATF definition of a VASP when they actively provide or facilitate VASP services. “. The guide goes on to explain that DeFi project owners / operators that qualify as VASP are distinguished “by their relationship to the activities performed.” These owner / operators can exercise sufficient control or influence over the project assets or protocol. This influence can also exist by maintaining “an ongoing business relationship between them and users”, even when “exercised through a smart contract or, in some cases, voting protocols.”

In line with this language, the FATF recommends that regulators not just accept claims of “decentralization and instead conduct their own research”. The FATF goes so far as to suggest that if a DeFi platform does not have an entity to run it, a jurisdiction could mandate that a VASP be placed as a mandated entity. In this regard, the FATF has done little to address the regulatory status of most DeFi players.

Impact on stablecoins

The new guidance reaffirms the organization’s previous position that stablecoins —Cryptocurrencies whose value is tied to a store of value such as the US dollar— are subject to FATF standards such as VASP.

The tutorial addresses the risk of “mass adoption” and examines the specific design features that affect the risk of money laundering. In particular, the guide points to the “central governing bodies of stablecoins” that “in general, will be covered by the FATF rules” such as VASP. Based on its approach to DeFi in general, the FATF argues that claims of decentralized governance are not enough to escape regulatory scrutiny. For example, Even when the governing body of stablecoins is decentralized, the FATF encourages its members to “identify the obligated entities and […] mitigate relevant risks […] regardless of design and institutional names “.

The tutorial asks VASPs to identify and understand anti-money laundering risk of stablecoins prior to launch and on an ongoing basis, and to manage and mitigate risk before implementing stablecoin products. Finally, the FATF suggests that stablecoin providers should seek to obtain a license in the jurisdiction in which they primarily operate.

Impact on NFTs

Along with DeFi and stablecoins, NFTs have flourished in popularity and are now an important pillar of the contemporary cryptocurrency ecosystem. In contrast to the expansive focus on other aspects of the cryptocurrency industry, the FATF advises that NFTs “are generally not considered [activos virtuales] under the FATF definition. “Arguably, this creates the presumption that NFTs are not VAs and their issuers are not VASPs..

However, as in the case of DeFi, the FATF notes that regulators should “take into account the nature of the NFTs and their role in practice, and not the terminology or marketing terms used”. In particular, the FATF maintains that NFTs that are “used for payment or investment purposes” may be virtual assets.

Although the guidelines do not define “investment purposes”, the FATF is likely to cover those who buy NFT with the intention of subsequently selling it for a profit. Although many buyers purchase NFT for their relationship to the artist or work, a large portion of the industry purchases them for their potential to increase value. Therefore, Although the FATF’s approach to NFTs does not appear to be as broad as its guidance for DeFi or stablecoins, FATF countries may rely on the language of “investment purposes” to impose stricter regulation..

What the FATF Guidance Means for the Cryptocurrency Industry

The FATF guidance closely follows the aggressive stance of US regulators regarding DeFi, stablecoins and other important parts of the cryptocurrency ecosystem.. As a result, both centralized and decentralized projects will come under increasing pressure to meet the same AML requirements as traditional financial institutions.

Moving forward, DeFi projects, as we are already seeing, will delve into DeFi and experiment with new governance structures, such as decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). that are approaching “true decentralization.” Even this approach is not without risk, as FATF’s expansive definition of VASPs creates problems with key signers of smart contracts or holders of private keys. This is particularly important for DAOs because signers could be classified as VASPs..

Given the expansive way the FATF interprets who “controls or influences” projects, cryptocurrency entrepreneurs will have a tough fight ahead not only in the United States, but also around the world.

This article has been written by Jorge Pesok Y John bugnacki.

Jorge Pesok is the General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of Tacen Inc, a leading software development company that builds open source software based on blockchain. Before joining Tacen, Jorge developed extensive legal experience advising tech companies, cryptocurrency exchanges, and financial institutions before the SEC, CFTC, and DOJ.