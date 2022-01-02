Belgian Barrels Alliance (BBA) Brewers and Farmers have partnered with Zeromint to offer non-fungible tokens (NFT) Aimed at preserving the UNESCO-recognized Belgian beer culture and heritage.

As part of the association, Zeromint will mint and offer exclusive NFTs on the GoChain blockchain, which will be made available to international beer fans through the BBA. Starting today, the organization will carry out various projects to collect BBA’s NFTs around sustainability and the preservation of Belgian brewing heritage over the next 14 days.

According to the official statement, The first Belgian Barrels NFT auction will be used to recruit 11 entrants to act in a BBA produced film titled Belgian Barrels:

“The aim of the film project is to eternalize the history of Belgian beer through professional film production, which the BBA plans to promote and distribute worldwide.”

Additionally, NFT winners will be part of a VIP access whitelist to all BBA events and will have access to vintage beer menus and exclusive bottles at BBA clubs. “Eighty percent (80%) of the proceeds generated from the NFT auction will go to a local charity in Belgium“The announcement states. Tom De Block, co-founder of the Belgian Barrels Alliance, added that:

“Belgian beer is not just beer. It is a rich and complex story about ancient families and authentic people who became legends. It is simply an honor to open some of their bottles and tell their story.”

The Alliance also plans to launch NFT initiatives to promote tree plantations and learn specialized craft skills and traditions.as well as creating engagement and reward opportunities for beer aficionados and enthusiasts.

The British telecommunications giant, Vodafone, has announced its plans to create an NFT of the first Short Message Service (SMS, for their suggestions in English) the world and auction the procedures for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (the UN Refugee Agency).

The SMS, which says “Merry Christmas”, was sent 29 years ago through the Vodafone network, on December 3, 1992, to Richard Jarvis, an employee of the time.

As Cointelegraph reported, the historic 15-character SMS will be auctioned in a one-time sale by the Aguttes auction house in France.

