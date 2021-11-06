@SaeedDiCaprio is a Twitter user with more than 28,000 followers who, judging by his posts, is ‘somewhat critical’ with the fashion of NFTs (or ‘non-fungible tokens’), multimedia files whose ‘authenticity’ is backed by the blockchain, the same system that accredits the ownership of cryptocurrencies.

But, of course, owning a certain number of bitcoins, for example, it is something very different from owning an image, however much said property is ‘backed’ by the blockchain. Around that he was ironic three days ago on Twitter @SaeedDiCaprio:





“You own the stupid monkey picture that you bought for $ 120,000 even if they right click and save it” pic.twitter.com/zTNAVJmKZm – Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) November 2, 2021

“You own that stupid monkey picture you bought for $ 120,000, even if someone right-clicks and saves it for them.”

However, it has been the conversations that @SaeedDiCaprio has maintained by direct message as a result of the previous tweet those that have definitively viralized his criticism of the NFTs.

After our protagonist made a screenshot of one of the multiple NFTs sold on one of the multiple platforms Arisen for this purpose, the owner of the same sent him a private message that read as follows:

“You think it’s fun taking screenshots of people’s NFTs, huh? Is stealing property a joke to you? Know that the blockchain doesn’t lie: it’s mine. Even if you keep it, it’s my property. You’re pissed off because you don’t own the art I own. Delete that screenshot. “



This is not a joke, no.

Obviously, he has not needed to accompany said diatribe with any comment outside of an “LMFAOOO” (internet colloquial expression that we could translate as ‘I break the box’) to convert the corresponding tweet on a viral success (more than 8000 retweets, almost 900 quoted tweets, more than 81,000 likes).

Not happy with that, his interlocutor has continued ‘arguing’: “There is only one like that in the whole world; you get annoyed.” Obviously, to @SaeedDiCaprio It was enough for him to attach a screenshot from his mobile image gallery to refute it.:





For round out your review, @SaeedDiCaprio has decided to start sell as NFTs screenshots of other foreign NFTs, although inserting the image capture menu, so that they are not identical to the original. “What’s stopping me from doing this?” he asks rhetorically; “Literally nothing.” A joke, let’s go:





What does George Bernard Shaw teach us?

The debate about what ownership of a multimedia material really is and how far we consider that its legal protection can be legitimately extended has been a constant in Internet history for decades. Much of the controversy surrounding legal and illegal downloads has revolved around that, in fact.

But now we’ve gone from anti-SGAE activists citing George Bernard Shaw (Irish playwright died 1950) to argue that intellectual property does not equal material property…

… To these post-teens with whom you debate @SaeedDiCaprio, that thousands (or —yes— millions) of euros are spent on an image and they don’t understand that, metadata aside, any graphical representation of your property is identical to the property itself. And they will not give so much importance to the blockchain if it offends them that copies not supported by it circulate around.

By the way, Shaw’s phrase that used to be cited in these debates was the following:

“If you have an apple and I have an apple, and we exchange apples, then both you and I still have an apple. But if you have an idea and I have an idea, and we exchange ideas, then we both have two ideas.”

The theory tells us that a bitcoin is, like that apple: a fungible good. Believers in NFTs tell us that their images are non-expendable goods: neither like apples, nor like ideas: they are not interchangeable because there is none equal to them. And yet… yes, they are like Shaw’s ideas, because their reproducibility is absolute.

Try to establish a parallel between his images and the paintings of the great masters (and between the screenshots and the mere photos of frames) they are interested, because if many are investing the large sums for which some NFTs have been sold it is because their new owners aspire that over time they revalue and become stores of value.

But they are not comparable: if you buy one NFT image and I buy another, and we both show them on the Internet, in the end we both have two, because your perfect copy is just a ‘Print Screen’ away (‘certificate of authenticity’ in the margin).

Main Image | Based on original from Master1305 on Freepik