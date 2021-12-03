With popular music streaming services like Spotify slashing much of musicians’ income, new technologies like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will likely help artists recoup their fair share of profits. , predicted Saxo Bank.

According to one of Saxo Bank’s “Outrageous Predictions for 2022: Revolution”, Music creators will benefit from NFT-based streaming platforms as they allow music to be distributed directly to listeners without centralized intermediaries charging a fee.

Saxo Bank cryptocurrency analyst Mads Eberhardt argued that Major music streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music take a sizable cut that, along with the cut paid to record labels, accounts for around 75% or more of total revenue.

“These models do not guide individual subscriber rates to the actual music that an individual subscriber listens to,” Eberhardt stated, adding:

“The use case for NFTs could prove especially compelling in the next technology step for content generators in the music industry, as musicians feel unfairly treated by the revenue sharing models of today’s streaming platforms. like Spotify and Apple Music. “

The analyst noted that NFT-based music streaming projects are likely to go live in 2022, including initiatives like Audius, a blockchain music platform. backed by Katy Perry, The Chainsmokers and Jason Derulo. Based on blockchain technology, The Audius platform is a decentralized music sharing and streaming protocol designed to remove the middle man from the music industry and allow fans and creators to interact with each other directly.

In contrast, the future for traditional streaming platforms like Spotify is “bleak,” according to Saxo Bank. The company predicted that Spotify shares would plummet 33% in 2022. SPOT has been falling in 2021, starting the year at around $ 300 and dropping in 2021, starting the year at around $ 300 and dropping as high as $ 204 in August, according to data from TradingView. At the time of writing, SPOT is trading at $ 229.

Meanwhile, Spotify’s revenue has grown steadily over time, reflecting much potential for disruption from NFT-based music platforms.. Based on Spotify’s official financial results for 2020, the company generated revenue of 7.85 billion euros ($ 9.5 billion) last year, a 16% increase over 2019. Spotify’s financial results continued to grow in 2021; the total number of monthly active users increased 19% year-on-year to 381 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Source: Business of Apps

As previously reported, Spotify has been paying attention to the crypto industry, looking for talent with training in cryptocurrencies in late 2020. The firm is also well aware of the rise in NFTs, as he mentioned NFTs in his Spotify Wrapped 2021 compiled for users on Wednesday.

I will say I was not expecting to see an NFT reference in my Spotify Wrapped today but here we are pic.twitter.com/KnpwrR90Y4 – Meghan Bobrowsky (@MeghanBobrowsky) December 1, 2021

Spotify did not immediately respond to Cointelegraph’s request for comment.

