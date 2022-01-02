NFTs found real use with the arrival of the Metaverse in 2021

The growth of NFTs has exploded to the next level in terms of popularity and finding acceptance from the crypto community and the general public alike.. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which were initially considered a bubble, are expanding their coverage in the cryptocurrency universe.

According to a report by DappRadar, the NFT market has had its best year, generating more than $ 23 billion, with a minimum market capitalization of the top 100 NFT collections of $ 16.7 billion to December 17, even before the end of the year.

The biggest move for NFTs and the metaverse space has been Facebook’s announcement to change its name to Meta on October 28, in an attempt to expand its reach beyond social media and into the metaverse. In fact, In the last week of October, it was revealed that more than $ 106 million worth of Metaverse land was sold in seven days.

Within the universe of cryptocurrencies, The NFT collectibles frenzy first began in 2017 with the launch of the CryptoKitties game and the subsequent demand for these digital cats.. At its peak, the blockchain game saw a peak of 140,000 daily users and 180,000 daily transactions in November 2017, but this traction was quickly lost within a few months. Since then, the collectibles domain has grown into big-name collections like CryptoPunks, Bored Apes Yacht Club, and NBA Top Shots..

Initial interest in NFTs by the general public came from the digitization and tokenization of works of art by renowned artists. as Beeple through auctions organized by traditional art galleries like Christie’s and Sotheby’s.

Since then, the scope of NFTs has expanded to include art, music, games, sports, and Tweets – almost any real-world or digital asset – that can be tokenized while still maintaining its value and providing a unique property.

GameFi is changing the game

The peak moment for the NFTs that followed the Metaverse narrative was through the GameFi protocols. GameFi is defined as the combination of gaming and decentralized finance (DeFi) within a single ecosystem. According to Huobi Research, the research arm of the cryptocurrency exchange, GameFi has rekindled interest in blockchain gaming.

The leading protocol in this regard in 2021 has been Axie Infinity, a game universe where players can collect Axies as pets to fight, care for, raise and build kingdoms for their pets. The gaming ecosystem is powered by AXS and SLP, the ecosystem’s native tokens.

The Ethereum-based game was launched in March 2018 and has been developed by Vietnamese game developer Sky Mavis. Due to the hype surrounding the game this year, the Axie Infinity collection has risen rapidly to become the most traded NFT collection in the short history of NFTs.. The collection has reached nearly $ 4 billion as an all-time high in sales. Axie Infinity has far surpassed other blockchain games with the current volume of in-game or in-game trading.

The game’s daily active users went from 20,000 users in March this year to 2.5 million users in December this year, an increase of 125 times in less than nine months, a remarkable feat for a game that has been successful. to know this same year. The game registered $ 9.72 million in a single day in June, beating a record Tencent held at the time. In the third quarter of 2021, gambling represented 19.5% of NFT’s total trading volume in the same period and $ 2.08 billion of trading volume..

While this game is based on Ethereum, blockchain-based games have spread through blockchain networks such as Solana and the Binance Smart Chain. There have been several games that have gained popularity through blockchain networks such as Splinterlands on Hive and Wax, Alien Worlds on Wax, Upland on EOS, and MOBOX based on the Binance Smart Chain.

Investment raised with blockchain gaming dominance has far exceeded $ 1 billion in 2021, led by $ 930 million raised by gaming company Forte Labs.

Rejection by traditional games and regulations

Even though GameFi has been disrupting the game with the introduction of blockchain technology, the traditional gaming industry hasn’t exactly welcomed this innovation.. Steam / Valve banned all blockchain-based games on its platform earlier this year. However, more than 26 companies and advocacy groups have asked the company to reverse the ban.

What’s more, the South Korean government has blocked the launch of new “play-to-earn” (P2E) games and has called for existing blockchain-based games with a P2E model to be removed from the Apple Store and the Google Play Store. Conversely, Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite, has said that the company is open to blockchain-based games that support cryptocurrencies and blockchain-based assets..

Even Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, recently stated in an interview on December 22 that he considers the technology of his company, Neuralink, to be better than Metaverse in the long run, as he doesn’t see “someone tying up a goddamn screen. to the face all day. ” Musk added: “In the long run, a sophisticated Neuralink could get you fully into virtual reality. I think we’re a long way from disappearing into the metaverse, this sounds like a buzzword“.

Despite pushback from the traditional gaming industry and some regulators, GameFi has been growing at an incredibly fast rate.. The company behind America’s first Bitcoin-based ETF, ProShares, has announced its plans to launch a Metaverse-centric ETF that will include companies like Apple, Meta, and Nvidia. The company has filed the ETF with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under the name ProShares Metaverse Theme ETF, which will track the performance of the Solactive Metaverse Theme Index (SOMETAV).

Even one of the Big4 consulting firms, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) Hong Kong, has plunged into the Metaverse. The company acquired a parcel in a metaverse game, Sandbox. Even the Italian manufacturer of luxury sports cars Ferrari mentioned NFTs following a deal with Swiss blockchain startup Velas Network.

Companies, as such, can use blockchain technology to create business models in the metaverse and achieve efficiency and cross compatibility with the real world. If 2021 can be considered the year of DeFi and NFTs, it is almost certain that 2022 will be the year of GameFi and the Metaverse..

