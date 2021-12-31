NFTs could come to the Final Fantasy saga

We couldn’t get enough of Ubisoft.

It seems that Final Fantasy is going to give something to talk about during these last days of the year, because if this morning we could have the advance of a future announcement of Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2, now we are fully involved in something that could stain the name of the saga, proceeding, in fact, these two statements from the same person: Yoshinori Kitase, who is the producer of the remake.

This creative has been interviewed in Famitsu’s end-of-the-year column, where the Japanese video game magazine talks with dozens of developers in the Japanese country. Thus, Kitase has spoken about his interest in new technologies, such as NFTs, and how they would influence the video game industry. He continues by mentioning his interest in continuing to expand the Square Enix sagas, especially Final Fantasy.

However, the main message has been left in his curiosity about the NFTs and the Metaverse, which it could just be mere curiosity about these. Despite this, it has been learned that Square Enix would be interested in expanding its market to NFT games, this being something that they have already carried out with Million Arthur last October, being a launch in which these elements were completely sold out.

Fear of the possibility that Final Fantasy has NFTs

Therefore, the debate has been opened as to whether this creative’s interest in this technology, together with Square Enix’s eagerness to use it, could lead to a Final Fantasy that makes use of the NFTs. This would not be surprising seeing that Square Enix is ​​determined to carry out projects that follow current trends such as games as services, which, being this the business model that was followed with Marvel’s Avengers, which led to its failure.

Likewise, despite companies such as Microsoft having expressed their rejection of this technology, others are still determined to carry it out, the latter being the case of Ubisoft after [el fracaso y las críticas de Quartz y la reacción de la empresa gala] (https://alfabetajuega.com/ubisoft/ubisoft-reaccionar-ante-la-polemica-de-los-nft-y-contesta-de-manera-oficial-a-los-detractores). Time will tell what will end up happening to these companies.

Related topics: Square enix

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe