NFTs are gradually bridging the gap between the crypto space niche and the traditional world

It’s no secret that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are still a niche topic. Despite its rapid rise in popularity during 2021, there is still a significant percentage of people who do not know what an NFT is. Reflecting on the chart below, it is clear that a lot of work needs to be done to make NFTs truly mainstream.

However, it is clear in recent months that there is a possibility of this happening, and there have been many signs of awareness and adoption that I will discuss in this article.

Celebrities

Celebrities have been a key proponent of the rise of NFTs. Initially, the NFT space began with artists, creators and traders, who laid the foundations of what the NFT space is today. Since then, Outstanding characters have also entered the space, either creating their own projects or simply collecting. The celebrity influx in recent months has been extremely valuable in terms of expanding the reach of NFTs but, in the NFT space, everyone starts from scratch and value does not come from influence. For many celebrities who created NFT collections without regard to the long term, their NFTs have failed to hold value, reinforcing this point.

There is a difference between celebrities who have added value and those who have sought to take advantage of the space. Take, for example, Pharrell Williams, Snoop Dogg, Jimmy Fallon, Tom Brady, Paris Hilton, Post Malone, The Weeknd, Stephen Curry, Lil Baby, Timbaland, and DJ Khaled. They are all celebrities who have bought collections and displayed them as their profile photos.

These celebrities have certainly been a major catalyst for the growth of the NFT space, and as the number of celebrities in the space increases, there is no question that their influence will help cement crypto culture into the mainstream. But, most importantly, they are joining us, they are not changing the dynamics or setting the rules. The NFT space is a collaborative effort and we are building value together.

Adidas

Perhaps the most important major bridge to date has been Adidas’s partnership with Bored Ape Yacht Club, Gmoney, and PUNKS Comics. In a move that shook the NFT world with enthusiasm, Adidas launched a new Twitter account, Adidas Originals, with these new partners to discuss their plans.

In this space, they announced a number of important things: first, their plans to enter the Metaverse, a digital world that will allow users to interact virtually in the future. To illustrate your idea, They released a trailer showing Adidas’s Bored Ape and renderings of their new partners seamlessly traveling through the sky and into the Metaverse.

Today we leap Into The Metaverse with @BoredApeYC, @gmoneyNFT & @punkscomic. It’s time to enter a world of limitless possibilities.https: //t.co/LmgtrRn20c pic.twitter.com/40kU8tayrS – adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) December 2, 2021

The Adidas Originals account also changed its profile picture to the newly purchased Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT # 8774, a very specific blue ape they named Indigo Herz, with heart glasses and a fisherman’s cap, would be the face of its brand in the Metaverse.

Why is it so innovative?

Until now, the NFT space has been made up of individuals. Whether they are regular traders, creators or even celebrities, it has been the people who have driven the space. Now he enters Adidas, a traditional and mainstream brand that has four million followers on Twitter and 26 million followers on Instagram. The presence of this brand has the power to attract more eyes to the space than all people put together, significantly stimulating the growth of NFTs.

To promote this vision, Adidas also associated with Coinbase, the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform. What’s more, also partnered with The Sandbox, one of the most popular metaverse games. In a tweet, Adidas showed its own Sandbox plot, a piece of digital land that officially consolidates its position within this metaverse.

Hey @adidasoriginals, impossible is nothing in the Metaverse. What if we invite all of the original thinkers and do-ers to design our future together? Https: //t.co/xQrfAWHBky pic.twitter.com/fTCaqf6fho – The Sandbox (@TheSandboxGame) November 22, 2021

Hi @adidasoriginals, nothing is impossible in the Metaverse. What if we invite all original thinkers and entrepreneurs to design our future together?

Ubisoft

Ubisoft was the next big company to go the Web3 route this week when it announced that Ubisoft Quartz will be available on the Tezos blockchain. The premise of the platform is that users will be able to buy and sell game items called “digits” using cryptocurrencies.. This is important because it will grant players ownership of their in-game items, which within regular games would only be available and dependent on the individual ecosystems of those games, unlike the blockchain, which allows for completely independent ownership of a world of games.

Why is this so significant?

Ubisoft is among the 25 largest gaming companies with more than $ 5.8 billion in capital. If this is just the first step towards NFTs, you are certainly capable of doing something much more complex in the future. Compared to Adidas and other big brands that have ventured into the space, each of them is managing to draw more attention to the perspective of NFTs as a technology that is taken seriously.

Introducing Ubisoft Quartz

We’re bringing the first energy efficient NFTs playable in a AAA game to Ghost Recon: Breakpoint! Try it in the beta from December 9 with three free cosmetic drops and learn more here: https://t.co/ysEoYUI4HY pic.twitter.com/owSFE2ALuS – Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) December 7, 2021

Introducing Ubisoft Quartz We’re bringing the first playable energy-efficient NFTs from an AAA game to Ghost Recon: Breakpoint! Try it in beta from December 9 with three free cosmetic drops and learn more here.

Although Ubisoft’s entry marked a major step in bringing NFTs to the mainstream, its announcement was not met without criticism. In fact, her YouTube video received more than 20,000 dislikes in the first hour, and the company received a strong backlash on its social media, forcing it to remove the video.

When analyzing the scope of the comments, it is clear that the hate comes from a number of sources where users:

I don’t like the company, regardless of the NFTs.

I don’t like payments; the cost may be out of reach for many.

I don’t like the power consumption required by the NFTs.

I don’t like NFTs in general.

This reflection certainly reaffirms the fact that NFTs require a lot of work before they are accepted and adopted by a wider majority audience. But it’s not just about individuals – some of the major gaming platforms, like Steam, have completely banned blockchain games from their store. It remains to be seen if Ubisoft will continue with its plans. However, his initial conviction has also highlighted the fact that NFTs are growing rapidly, especially if a billion dollar company is considering adopting them!

But why are NFTs so controversial, and how does this stop them from becoming more widespread?

What is preventing NFTs from entering the mainstream and what improvements can be made?

Stigma and a lack of trust are two of the most fundamental reasons that NFTs have been prevented from entering the mainstream. Until a certain point, some of the stigmas are valid when considering those who have been victims of rug pulls. In addition, many have been left vulnerable to the ever-increasing threat of scams and hackers. You have probably also heard that “NFTs are a scam”, “NFTs are for money laundering” and “NFTs are a pyramid scheme”. But this is not representative of the whole picture.

In fact, there are bad players in the space who engage in this behavior, just like, in real life, there are scammers too. But this does not take into account all the space. Also, your NFTs can be fully protected by using a hardware wallet, also known as a cold wallet. It is stored in the blockchain and only you have the private key to access it.

To further prevent scams, there undoubtedly have to be better communication modes introduced for NFT users and more secure platforms that ensure the safety of those who use them. Although rug pulls are a problem, they do not occur in all space. There are still serious and legitimate NFT projects that are reliable. Rather than forcing NFTs to use a broader label like “scam,” what is required is a greater understanding of the teams behind them, and more research is needed before making investments.

Another barrier to mainstream adoption is that if you’re new to the space, setting up a Coinbase account and MetaMask wallet can be extremely confusing if you don’t know where to start. There are fees, transfers, and difficulties involved every step of the way, making it a serious barrier to entry.. For the average person, this will discourage them from even considering entering the space. So if NFTs are going to appeal to the mainstream, there has to be a simpler process to get started.

Support is needed. You cannot expect to create a wallet, start trading, and make transfers simply on your own unless, of course, you are extremely committed. It is a magnificent task for anyone, and therefore we need guides, helping hands, and ways to support people in the process. The complexities of getting started are a serious barrier to entry, and while the guides are helpful, something more comprehensive is needed to make life easier for everyone involved. Until then, it’s hard to say when NFTs will achieve mainstream adoption.

Going forward

NFTs have a long way to go before they are embraced by the mainstream. But nevertheless, As described in this article, there are already a number of important prompts to suggest that they will do so in the future. Whether it’s celebrities, big brands, or corporations, more eyes will reach the space, and as time lines up and consumers recognize this, a shift in thinking could ensue. But, before this, a lot of work needs to be done when it comes to education and accessibility.

There are clearly pros and cons of both regulation and decentralization. Centralized platforms allow for frames and security. On the contrary, decentralization offers innovation and freedom. But on the downside, regulations prevent property and free reign, while decentralization allows scammers and people acting in bad faith to reproduce.

What we do know is that NFTs are a new technology that is still in its experimental stages. But we are already seeing attraction from mainstream companies and brands. Adoption of NFT is inevitable, be it slow or fast.

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every trade and investment move involves risk, and readers should do their own research when making a decision.

The views, thoughts and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.