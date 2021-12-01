NFT Sales Target a Record $ 17.7 Billion in 2021: Cointelegraph Research Report

In 2010, if someone had told you that internet memes, digital artwork, and Twitter avatars would sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars, would you have believed them?

Well, that’s the case with non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, simply put. NFTs are propelling blockchain networks into uncharted territory at the expense of cute kittens and pixelated characters. What may seem like a blanket of pointless collectibles speculation is actually the cloudy horizon of fintech innovation. NFTs represent a turning point. Blockchain technology is now used to represent assets beyond the chain.

To understand the thriving and intriguing world of NFTs, the Cointelegraph research team delves into this new space, presenting the findings in the latest report “Nonfungible Tokens: A New Frontier” (lit. Nonfungible Tokens: A New Frontier).

This report covers the history and development of NFTs, how NFTs are stored, traded and traded, how to mint an NFT and which platform to choose, how the NFT market works and how prices are set, how to find interesting new ones NFT projects, how NFTs are regulated in various jurisdictions, how much energy is used when creating and trading them, and what future awaits this emerging market.

The beginning of everything

Bitcoin pioneer Hal Finney first mentioned a first version of NFTs in 1993. He called them “Crypto Trading Cards.” In a discussion forum, Finney discussed definable scarcity, exclusive ownership, and provenance. These concepts are now the essence of every NFT.

The idea of ​​NFTs would not see much development until 2012, when Yoni Assia wrote about “colored bitcoins”, which eventually became “colored coins”. Developed on the Bitcoin blockchain, Colored Coins created semi-fungible tokens that supposedly represented real-world assets such as real estate, commodities, and bonds.

One of the first iterations of NFT, “Quantum”, was created in 2014 by Kevin McCoy and Anil Dash and presented at the New Museum in New York. In 2015, the first Ethereum-based NFT, called “Etheria,” was unveiled at Devcon 1. It is largely considered the first truly non-fungible token.

The term “NFT” emerged in 2017. Although little known at the time, two very important NFT projects were launched in 2017, CryptoPunks and CryptoKitties. That same year, the first NFT house was sold through Propy. This marked the first wave of popularity for NFTs to be in sync with the cryptocurrency market cycle.

Market growth

NFTs have become a booming market that expands year after year. For example, sales have gone from just $ 41 million in 2018 to a staggering $ 2.5 billion in the first half of 2021, representing a 60-fold growth in three and a half years.

Even compared to 2020, the growth is incredible. Total sales in 2020 reached $ 340 million and so far in 2021 sales have already surpassed $ 9 billion, representing a growth of more than 25 times according to NonFungible.com data on native NFTs of Ethereum.

The rich, famous and influential began collecting or broadcasting NFTs in 2021. In May, the monthly sales volume reached $ 360 million. Soon after, a deep drop in crypto markets briefly ended the NFT rush, causing daily volumes to decline significantly – a decline of up to 90% from their highest levels. In July, NFTs rallied and hit all-time highs again, surprisingly reaching $ 2.6 billion of total volume in August on Ethereum alone, according to data from NonFungible.com.

Although Ethereum continues to dominate market activity, interest in alternative layer one blockchains is growing due to their cheaper transaction fees and faster block times.

Ethereum accounts for roughly 80% of NFT sales volumes in 2021, but only 37% of all NFT traders. This is a reflection of the higher average valuations of the NFTs in Ethereum and the higher transaction fees. Flow and Wax have a large share of total trades, 32% and 25%, respectively, but with significantly less volume. Its cheaper transaction fees allow for lower priced NFT transactions and use cases for high volume applications such as games.

What categories are among the most popular?

A breakdown of transactions by popular NFT categories, discussed in section 1.3 of the report, reveals that early sales were dominated by collectibles such as CryptoKitties and CryptoPunks. At the end of 2019, the NFT category of games skyrocketed in transaction count as the player bases expanded in games such as F1 Delta Time, Gods Unchained, and Decentraland.

In mid-2020, the number of transactions that included sports and metaverses NFT projects began to increase as these platforms gained popularity. Around the same period, art NFTs also garnered attention, peaking in January 2021 with the historic sale of Beeple.

Although the global share of collectibles transactions has declined, they continue to dominate total sales volume and lead projects by a significant margin. The art category follows the collectibles category in sales volume, reflecting that the valuations of the art and collectibles categories are equally high.

Will NFTs Survive the Next Cryptocurrency Bear Market?

This year, there are over $ 9 billion in NFT sales on Ethereum so far. Total NFT sales are expected to reach at least $ 17.7 billion by the end of the year as new traders look to boost secondary market activity.

Historically, the dependence of NFTs on cryptocurrencies has been quite high. The popularity of NFTs waned during the bear market of 2018 and again in June and July 2021, when the crypto market crashed. The high interest in NFTs has coincided with the general uptrend of the digital asset market, which may indicate that NFT prices will decline if token prices fall.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not represent investment advice or investment analysis or an invitation to buy or sell financial instruments. Specifically, this report is not a substitute for individual investment or other advice.