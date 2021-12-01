The morning of November 29, Oasis Protocol announced through social media its partnership with NFTb, a project that earlier this year created a platform for users to easily interact with decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFTs., even being a pioneer in allowing access to users who were not allowed to interact with NFT due to the high gas rates in Ethereum.

🖼️ #NFTs are coming to Oasis! 🖼️@NFTbMarket is adding the Oasis to their platform, making them 1 of the 1st multi-chain NFT marketplaces! 750+ verified creators (& growing!) Will be able to launch their NFT projects in the NFTb directly on Oasis ✨https: //t.co/tgZUankXSi – Oasis Foundation (@OasisProtocol) November 29, 2021

Advantages of integration

According to the statement issued by the Oasis Foundation on its blog, The integration will allow metaverse projects built in Oasis to have access to high-quality NFT, in addition to projects that are launched in Oasis with a “holistic” set of tools. NFTb initially within Oasis will run on Emerald, the Paratime compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). For its part, Emerald provides markets with instant finality, rates 99% cheaper than Ethereum and a high performance of up to 1,000 transactions per second.

It should be noted that with this native integration in Oasis, the network and the entire community will benefit from features such as: an NFT market with more than 750 verified creators and more than 5000 selected works that are already on the platform selected especially for digital artists, music players and enthusiasts; a DeFi platform that allows projects to access personalized staking and farming services; and a launch pad for tokens and NFT, as they describe, more democratic and without disadvantages.

A strategic partnership

From Oasis they point out that the fact by NFTb of having chosen to rely on the Oasis network indicates their belief that Oasis will be a key player in the protection of the value created in the metaverse as privacy becomes fundamental for the projects of this guy looking to build, given Oasis Network’s main privacy features that will help NFT, game, and metaverse creators.

Tommy So, COO of NFTb spoke about the alliance in a very illusory way and mentioned that they hoped to take advantage of Oasis to offer the same benefits with the addition of privacy, since “It will be vital when we help users connect their NFT portfolio in the metaverse”, he pointed out.

Finally, Oasis about their new partner indicates that they have chosen to make this partnership because they see NFTb as a company that is radically innovating in space and that their vision is what really sets it apart as they understand the value of privacy in a world where digital property rights exist.

