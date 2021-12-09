NFT Partnerships and Protocol Integrations Drive Price for Tezos, WAX, and Aleph.im

The madness that is the crypto market continued its volatility on December 8, when the price of Bitcoin (BTC) briefly fell below the $ 49,000 level. Despite this setback, there are still clear signs of massive adoption of cryptocurrencies, such as the announcement that Visa will launch consulting and advisory services on crypto assets for businesses and banks.

Analysts are expecting Bitcoin to continue to seek firmer ground, and as all of this passes, Ether and a handful of small and mid-cap altcoins are posting moderate gains.

The 7 coins with the highest price change in 24 hours. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that the tokens that rose the most in the last 24 hours were Tezos (XTZ), WAX (WAXP) and Aleph.im (ALEPH).

Ubisoft launches its NFTs on Tezos

Tezos is a layer one blockchain protocol that includes a built-in mechanism that allows the network to evolve and update over time without the need for hard forks.

VORTECS ™ data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro began to spot a bullish outlook for XTZ on December 5, ahead of the recent price spike.

The VORTECS ™ Score, exclusive to Cointelegraph, is an algorithmic comparison of historical and current market conditions derived from a combination of data points including market sentiment, trade volume, recent price movements and activity in Twitter

VORTECS ™ Score (green) vs. XTZ price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the chart above, XTZ’s VORTECS ™ Score started rising on December 4 and peaked at 87 on December 5, about 21 hours before the price increased 60.5% in the next two days. .

The price hike for XTZ came after Ubisoft, a leading video game developer, announced that it would launch its first line of usable NFTs on the Tezos network, starting with Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.

WAX welcomes Amazon and Mattel to its ecosystem

WAX is a blockchain for NFT designed to provide brands with all the necessary tools to launch a collection of NFTs and make e-commerce transactions easier and more secure for all parties involved.

VORTECS ™ data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro began to spot a bullish outlook for WAXP on December 4, ahead of the recent price rally.

VORTECS ™ Score (green) vs. WAX price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the chart above, the VORTECS ™ Score for WAX spiked into the green zone on December 4 and peaked at 81 around 40 hours before the price rose 84.8% over the next two days.

The surge in momentum for WAXP comes when it was announced that Amazon had entered the WAX ​​ecosystem after making an investment in the Dibbs collectibles market, while it was also announced that three leading toy companies, Funko, Mattel and Hasbro, have partnered with WAX for “Sellout Collections”.

Aleph provides analytical support for Serum

Aleph.im is a cross-chain protocol focused on creating a decentralized database that includes file storage, computing, and a decentralized identity framework (DID).

VORTECS ™ data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro began to spot a bullish outlook for ALEPH on December 5, ahead of the recent price appreciation.

VORTECS ™ Score (green) vs. ALEPH price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the graph above, ALEPH’s VORTECS ™ Score reached a maximum score of 80 on December 5, about 31 hours before the price increased 38% over the next two days.

ALEPH’s price hike comes after the protocol announced that it is now providing its indexing solution to the Solana-based decentralized exchange Serum, a move that should help increase the ability to obtain DeFi analytics on the Solana network.

The total market capitalization currently stands at $ 2.373 trillion and Bitcoin’s dominance index is 40.1%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Each investment and commercial movement involves a risk, you must do your own research when making a decision.

Keep reading: