Thursday morning, November 11, Finally, the physical facsimile of the non-fungible token (NFT), duly certified with the smart contract code created by a Spanish tourism company, was presented at the Casa Botínes Gaudí Museum, home to tourism museums.

The piece that would have been exhibited would represent the constitution document of the Alliance of Hotel Chains for the Digitalization and Sustainability of Tourism promoted by Euro Fintech, the token that, beyond having been created, was put up for sale through an auction in force on June 15, through the Rarible platform.

During the presentation of the piece that will also be exhibited in Room 9 of the Tourism Museum, Mr. José María Viejo, director of the Fundación Obra Social de Castilla y León (FUNDOS), who highlighted the great honor that it was for FUNDOS to have such a novel piece in the Gaudí Botines House Museum, and also thanked that the headquarters of the Museum of Tourism has been chosen for the location of this NFT.

The creation of this NFT that dates back to the middle of this year, and which was also classified as the first in this branch of commerce and with the particular objective of representing the union of a group of companies, in this case the hotel sector, not He left unnoticed comments in reference to it from those involved in the hotel sector in the presentation.

Diego Ortega, CEO of Fontecruz Hotels and president of the Hotel Alliance, who during the presentation also emphasized that it is the first time that such a large and highly characterized group of hotel chains have come together to work together, not only being the objective of concurring in the best possible conditions to the non-refundable financing raised by the European Union, but “To promote the internationalization of Spanish tourism companies and lead in the near future the export of tourist ‘know-how’ to the rest of the world”.

A non-fungible token or also as it is more popularly known, NFT for its acronym in English, is a cryptoactive that has a signature or digital fingerprint registered in the blockchain, thus shielding it from counterfeits or replicas by monitoring and audits at the which can be publicly submitted on the blockchain, That is why it is these same characteristics with their advantages that attract more and numerous companies to try these technologies for the ease of making the methods easier and more transparent.

