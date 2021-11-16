NFT Google Searches Hit All-Time Highs

Google keyword search data shows interest in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has skyrocketed to record highs; traffic outperforms search terms for many top ten ranked crypto assets.

According to Google Trends, Interest in NFTs increased dramatically at the beginning of the year, when the Dapper Labs NBA Top Shot and Ethereum-based vintage NFTs were the subject of frenzied speculation.

Although the bubble initially seemed short-lived, as search volume dropped by roughly 75% at the end of June, interest began to recover in July before reaching new highs in late October.

Search volume for “NFT” (blue) and “non-fungible token” (red) for 24 months. Source: Google Trends

Since then, Google search traffic for NFT-related keywords has continued to increase., doubling in the last three months.

Rising interest has seen “NFT” outperform many of the keywords that have long dominated cryptocurrency-related search traffic, like “DeFi”, “Ethereum” and even “blockchain”.

Search volume for NFT (blue), Ethereum (red), blockchain (yellow), Dogecoin (green), and DeFi (purple) in 24 months. Source: Google Trends

Although Dogecoin wowed audiences during the second quarter of the year, and the search volume for “Dogecoin” rivaled that of “Bitcoin” in early May, the dog token fever declined rapidly in the third quarter. A) Yes, Google Trends data suggests that the momentum from canine coins was immediately funneled into NFTs.

NFT mania sweeps Asia

According to Google Trends, NFT search traffic is currently dominated by Asian countries: China, Uganda, Singapore, Hong Kong and the Philippines are at the top of the keyword searches.

Search volume for “NFT” in China peaked between 5-11 September this year. The month before this peak, Chinese tech conglomerate Tencent launched its NFT Huanhe trading platform and Alibaba launched a marketplace that allows users to trade in licenses to create NFTs from copyrighted content.

Nevertheless, the Chinese Communist Party made a series of statements denouncing the NFTs through the official publication of the state media, The People’s Daily, September 10, which has likely caused search volume to decline since then.

Top countries by volume for “NFT” search. Source: Google Trends

